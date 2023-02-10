MANSFIELD — What will be the outcome of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting Monday?
It depends on whose agenda prevails.
The board is set to discuss numerous and sometimes conflicting agenda items during a special meeting Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.
Board chair Kathy Shambre said she generated some items on Monday's agenda. Others were submitted by two other board members.
Items for discussion include removing acting director Stephanie Hartzler and acting deputy director Bonnie Virden, while also listing Hartzler and Virden on all bank accounts and giving Hartzler a master key.
The board will also discuss hiring an executive director.
Board members Sarah Hairston, Isoleen Dunn and Deb Chase voted Jan. 25 to terminate then-executive director Steve Andrews.
The 3-0 vote came after an hour-long executive session with the three board members and the board's attorney, Andrew Burton. The other two board members, Shambre and Ron Biddle, were absent.
The decision to fire Andrews has been criticized by Shambre, Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker and agency employees.
In January, Theaker requested the resignation of Dunn and Chase, whom he appointed to the board.
On Jan. 23, Theaker sent a letter to Chase that said he was removing her "effective immediately" because she no longer met the legal requirements for the position.
Under the Ohio Revised Code, Theaker is required to appoint one board member who is a resident of a dwelling unit owned or managed by the authority.
"It was previously my understanding that you met that residency requirement, although it has come to my attention that you do not in fact meet that requirement," Theaker wrote.
On Feb. 8, Theaker appointed Barbara Fulton, a resident of Turtle Creek Apartments, to fill the rest of Chase's term. Her term will expire April 30, 2026.
A letter to Fulton from the mayor's office said Fulton's term began "effective immediately."
The full list of topics listed on the notice includes:
Removing Burton and engaging new legal counsel.
Removing Hartzler and Virden, who were promoted to acting roles on Jan. 25.
Restoring deputy director Kim Turner, who was demoted on Jan. 25.
Hiring special counsel to prepare a report for the board and the acting executive director.
The inability of relevant staff to access payroll records.
The payroll situation at the authority.
The development and building projects of the authority.
The real estate potential purchases of the authority.
Listing Hartzler and Virden on all bank accounts.
Approving a master key for Hartzler and a master key for the executive director's office.
The personnel and staffing of the authority.
Job responsibilities of staff.
The discipline of a public employee or official.
Other discussion items include the claim that Andrews has entered into executive director employment agreements with housing authorities in Crawford, Huron and Seneca counties. (While MMHA executive director, Andrews served as de facto executive director of these agencies.)
Board members are also set to discuss the claim that Andrews has not provided passwords for the authority laptop and desktop that were issued to him.
