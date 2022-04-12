COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is accepting applications for $2.66 million in grant funding for local law enforcement agencies to provide drug use prevention programming to schools during the 2022-23 academic year.
The annual Drug Use Prevention (DUP) Grant Program pays up to 50% of salaries for DARE-certified officers and school resource officers (SRO) who provide in-class instruction and direct counseling.
Officers can teach from a wide range of approved curricula – including “Botvin Life Skills,” “DARE Keeping it Real,” “I’m Special,” “Reach Out Now” and more. The grant money can also be used to pay for one-on-one counseling time and school-sponsored events.
“When it comes to combating drug use, I believe local sheriffs and local superintendents know what will work in their communities better than some bureaucrat in Columbus,” said Yost, referring to the program’s flexibility. “What works in Ashland or Ashtabula counites may not work in Cuyahoga or Columbiana counties. That’s why the grant covers various curricula as well as direct counseling and special events.”
The deadline for submitting applications is May 3.
Since he took office in 2019, AG Yost has awarded more than $8 million directly to local law enforcement agencies for this much-needed instruction, money that local law enforcement agencies appreciate.
“Without this grant, we would not be able to get out into the community, teach this material and build relationships with these kids,” said DARE Officer Eric Mericle of the Lima City Police Department.
Any Ohio law enforcement agency with certified DARE officers and/or SROs is eligible to apply for the grant. To learn more about the DUP Grant Program, visit the Attorney General’s website here.
Applications can be completed online here. Questions regarding the application process can be directed to Sam Gedert via email at sam.gedert@OhioAGO.gov or by phone at 614-995-0328.
