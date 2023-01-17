MILO

Mansfield police Lt. Shane Gearhart (left) and Chief Keith Porch (right) help Richland Source City Editor Carl Hunnell with the department's new Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives (MILO simulator.

 By Zac Hiser, Head of Newsroom Product

MANSFIELD -- I looked right and then left as I moved down the school hallway, searching for what a victim told me were three gunmen.

I walked past bodies of dead and wounded students and adults, my own heart racing. Within a matter of seconds, one after another, the three armed gunmen came at me. I shot and killed each one.

Richland Source City Editor Carl Hunnell had the opportunity Jan. 13, 2023, to try the Mansfield Police Department's new Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives (MILO) simulator. (Video by Zac Hiser)

