Automated vehicles

The automated vehicles project aims to support federal research on rural roadways.

COLUMBUS – Drivers may soon see automated vehicles on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio as DriveOhio's Rural Automated Driving Systems (ADS) project begins two deployments to gather data that will help define future technology needs.

Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way that goods move, and people travel. While most automated driving systems have been tested in urban areas, there’s still much to learn about how automated vehicles operate in rural areas when navigating around curves, over hills, and in and out of shaded areas.

