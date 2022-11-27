Volunteers work Friday to sort donations benefiting local unhoused residents. From left are Angel Taylor, Angel Singleton, Chris Kelly, Pen Fiotoa, Cindy Dorsey and Jami Kinton-Sluss. (Submitted photo)
MANSFIELD -- A one-month donation drive to collect items for the local unhoused population ends Wednesday, according to Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield.
The annual drive by iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM), in partnership with Mechanics Bank, is needed more than ever, according to Kelly.
The drive began Nov. 1.
“Due to inflation, sky-rocketing prices of nearly everything and limited inventory for housing, this year it's even more vital to collect items needed for the area’s homeless men, women and children," said Kelly, who gathered with volunteers on Friday to sort items already donated.
There are 16 drop-off locations in Richland and Ashland counties:
-- all Richland County Mechanics Bank locations
-- Bill Harris Chevrolet, 2245 Claremont Ave., Ashland
-- Mansfield Area YMCA, 750 Scholl Road, Mansfield
-- Richland County Children Services, 731 Scholl Road, Mansfield
-- Area Agency on Aging, 2131 Park Ave. West, Ontario
-- Elzy Milling & Trade, 25 E. Ogle St., Bellville
-- 3rd Street Family Health Services, 600 W. 3rd St., Mansfield
-- SLUSS Realty, 1641 Park Ave. West, Ontario
-- Shelby YMCA, 111 W. Smiley Road, Shelby
"We could not do this without the support of our volunteers and members of the Mansfield Lions Club, who are helping in the sorting process of items," Kelly said.
He also credited Doug Ferrell from Buckeye Thrift, who supports the cause and provides the U-haul for distributing donations at the completion of the campaign.
"We also would like to give a special thanks to Mark Abrams and the City pf Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department for giving us space to store and sort items," Kelly said.
The drive collects new socks, scarves, earmuffs, blankets, hats, gloves, pillows, and new/gently used ponchos, umbrellas, sleeping bags and coats.
"This year’s campaign has once again partnered with a couple of Richland County schools, who are using this opportunity to teach and allow their students to give back to the community," Kelly said.
The drive benefits several local organizations:
-- WayFinders Of Ohio (formerly Harmony House of Richland County)
-- Love on a Mission of Richland County
-- Domestic Violence Shelter Richland County
-- Associated Charities of Ashland County
-- Stronger by Choice of Richland County
-- Safe Haven of Ashland County
-- Mansfield City Schools S.A.F.E. program
-- People Helping People of North Central Ohio
Pictured are Mansfield lions club members, Jami Kinton-Sluss from Sluss realty taking pics and helping us sort and myself.
In the picture: Pen Fiatoa, Cindy Dorsey, Angel Taylor is my daughter and I'm Angel Singleton. It's Mansfield United Lions Club
