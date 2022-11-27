Unhoused collection

Volunteers work Friday to sort donations benefiting local unhoused residents. From left are Angel Taylor, Angel Singleton, Chris Kelly, Pen Fiotoa, Cindy Dorsey and Jami Kinton-Sluss. (Submitted photo)

MANSFIELD -- A one-month donation drive to collect items for the local unhoused population ends Wednesday, according to Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield.

The annual drive by iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM), in partnership with Mechanics Bank, is needed more than ever, according to Kelly.

Unhoused two

Items being accepted for donation include new socks, scarves, earmuffs, blankets, hats, gloves, pillows, and new/gently used ponchos, umbrellas, sleeping bags and coats. (Submitted photo)
Chris Kelly

Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield, has again helped lead a donation drive to benefit local unhoused residents. (Submitted photo)

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"