MANSFIELD -- The Board of Health has appointed Dr. Julie Chaya as the new Health Commissioner of Richland Public Health effective Feb. 7.
Dr. Chaya has served as the Director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health since 2017 with a successful track record of establishing programs and obtaining grants for the health department and the Richland County community at large.
She has been instrumental in establishing successful community initiatives and collaborations throughout the area to ensure health equity and access to care for all.
“Dr. Chaya has demonstrated an exceptional commitment and passion for public health service in Richland County,” said Richland Public Health Board of Health President, Dr. Robert Exten. “Her experience serving as the Director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences has provided her with the necessary knowledge and skills needed for this important position.
"Her tenure with the health department and well-established relationships with local community partners provides valuable insights, and I am confident she will continue to carry out our mission in protecting the health and well-being of Richland County residents.”
Dr. Chaya has a Masters of Arts (M.A.) in Human Development & Family studies as well as a Masters of Education (M.Ed.) and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Health Education & Promotion from Kent State University.
Richland Public Health's mission is to assess, maintain, and improve the health and safety of the environment and community through quality public health services. Learn more about Richland Public Health services and programs at www.richlandhealth.org.