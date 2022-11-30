MANSFIELD -- Every $1 makes a difference for Rubies Women’s Group.
Rubies founder and executive director Candace Watson said donations help survivors of human trafficking and addiction find stable housing and jobs.
Rubies’ mission is to help survivors find self-worth and faith in God through group Bible studies and faith-based counseling. Rubies also provides all housing, clothing, hygiene, food and transportation for its residents, which Watson limits to six residents at any given time.
“They are in a place of healing from trauma to be able to work,” Watson said. “They can focus on healing and not just surviving.”
Starting Dec. 1, Rubies will host a month-long fundraiser drive to raise awareness about sex trafficking and provide support for survivors. Rubies is partnering with Downtown Nutrition and Haring Realty for community outreach.
Downtown Nutrition owner Amber Atkinson created a Rubies tea with raspberry, cranberry, pomegranate, strawberry and watermelon flavors. It also includes herbal aloe and edible glitter.
For each Rubies tea ordered during the month of December, $1 goes to Rubies. The 32-ounce teas cost $9 and can be ordered hot or cold.
“The tea flavor kind of just happened one day,” Atkinson said. “I suggested random flavors to Candace and she loved it.”
Haring Realty realtor Tyler Amos worked with Atkinson on a 33 Forever tea in September. Amos previously worked with Wilson Family Realty, so the 33 Forever tea included the agency’s logo colors of purple, blue and green.
Atkinson estimated she sold nine or ten 33 Forever teas at Downtown Nutrition each day in September. She once sold 54 in one day.
Some customers liked the 33 Forever tea so much that Atkinson kept it on the menu, though she is no longer donating any proceeds to the nonprofit.
“It’s nice when people take a picture and still tag them, that way they’re still getting social media exposure,” she said.
Downtown Nutrition generated $882, including corporate and individual matches, for 33 Forever in September. Amos, Atkinson and Watson said they want to generate $1,000 for Rubies this December.
Watson said she wanted the Rubies tea to be all red colors.
“I really like strawberry watermelon, and she just happened to think of this tea that’s all red berries,” Watson said.
Rubies is collecting individual and corporate sponsors for individual days of December. Sponsors can choose to dedicate a certain amount of money for each tea sold in a day or cap their contribution at a certain amount.
In addition to Haring Realty, Amos plans to individually sponsor two days of Rubies tea sales.
“I’m super excited, I think that this is going to be really good,” he said. “The best bonus is the drink is really good too.”
Haring Realty is helping Watson host an Awareness Day Dec. 28 at its 130 N. Main St. welcome center. The awareness event, from 5 to 7 p.m., will include a slideshow and handouts with resources for people who need help coming out of human trafficking or addiction.
The event is open to the public. Atkinson will prepare small Rubies teas to serve with appetizers.
If Rubies meets its goal of $1,000 raised, Watson said that would cover a month’s worth of all essentials for five women housed at Rubies.
“For a whole month, providing all their basic essentials including housing,” Watson said. “Obviously, it will help us, but I hope the fundraiser brings more customers to Amber too.”
Downtown Nutrition is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday–Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It is located next to Tara’s Floral Expressions at 46 W. 4th St. in Mansfield.
People who want to support the cause without buying Rubies teas can do so with Downtown Nutrition’s extra tip jar, or by donating on CashApp to $Rubies28 and on Venmo @Rubies28.