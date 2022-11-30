rubies01.jpg

Amber Atkinson, Tyler Amos and Candace Watson pose with Rubies teas at Downtown Nutrition. $1 from each Rubies tea sold at Downtown Nutrition will be donated to Rubies Women's Group.

MANSFIELD -- Every $1 makes a difference for Rubies Women’s Group.

Rubies founder and executive director Candace Watson said donations help survivors of human trafficking and addiction find stable housing and jobs.

rubies02.jpg

Downtown Nutrition

Tags