MANSFIELD — The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.
The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to avoid a looming blood shortage.
To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.
In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1 to 16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.
July 1-11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.
Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.
July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.
July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.
By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 11-31:
Crawford
Bucyrus
7/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus - Hall, 217 S. Poplar St.
Crestline
7/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Colonel Crawford High School, 5444 Crestline Road
Galion
7/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way N
_______________
Knox
Fredericktown
7/13/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 17 South Main
7/18/2023: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Waterford United Methodist Church, 20595 Waterford Rd
Gambier
7/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kenyon College, 101 E Brooklyn St
Mount Vernon
7/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 417 W. High Street
7/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Hotel, 12 Public Square
7/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gay Street United Methodist Church, 18 N. Gay Street
7/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knox Community Hospital, 1330 Coshocton Avenue
7/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knox County Fair, 125 Fairgrounds
7/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County, 201 N Mulberry St.
Morrow
Mount Gilead
7/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mt Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia Street
Shauck
7/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnsville Fire Station, 7478 Co Rd 242.
Richland
Butler
7/27/2023: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Community Building, 21555 Pealer Mill Rd
Mansfield
7/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall
7/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall
7/19/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall
7/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Berean Baptist, 2145 Middle Bellville Road
7/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crossroads Church, 1188 Park Ave West
7/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Richland Mall, 2209 Richland Mall
7/26/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Richland Mall, 2209 Richland Mall
7/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center Mansfield, 1125 Aspira Ct.
How to donate blood
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Amplify your impact − volunteer
A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we approach the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.
Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.