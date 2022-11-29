MANSFIELD — The Domestic Violence Shelter may soon return to pre-pandemic staffing levels thanks to a new American Rescue Plan Act grant.
On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine's office announced that $4.8 million in grants will be awarded to support the work of rape crisis centers and sexual assault survivor programs across Ohio. The grants are funded through the 2021 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act American Rescue Plan Act (FVPSA ARPA) Rape Crisis Centers and Sexual Assault Programs Supplemental COVID-19 Funds.
Executive director Kathy Ezawa said a portion of the funding will go towards security system upgrades, but most will go towards staffing. Ezawa said she hopes to hire four more victim advocates.
Victim advocates answer calls to the shelter's crisis hotline and assist survivors living in the shelter. They provide in-person case management and help survivors plan their next steps. Those plans often include safety precautions, finding housing and connecting with other local agencies and resources.
The shelter currently has 15 full and part-time victim advocates. Ezawa said the shelter had to reduce its staffing about three years ago due to a decrease in federal funding.
“We experienced a decrease in federal funding from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) about three years ago, right around when COVID hit," Ezawa said.
Meanwhile, the need for services has continued to grow. According to Ezawa, the shelter saw a decline in people requesting services at the beginning of the pandemic, followed by a sharp increase.
“In 2022, we’ve seen probably a 60-percent increase over last year of people requesting services, so definitely an increased need," she said.
Ezawa said the shelter has been at capacity most of the year. Its original building can house 30 people. Over the summer, some residents were sleeping on couches in the living room or on pull-out couches in the playroom.
Last month, the shelter held a ribbon cutting for a new, adjoining facility. The space is now "ready to go," and increases the shelter's capacity to 48.
Ezawa said she hopes the expansion will mean survivors can stay longer than the typical 30 to 45 days — making a plan to move out and rebuild one's life takes time.
“A lot of folks here start over from scratch," Ezawa said.
Another grant allocation of $43,699.29 from the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, announced earlier this month, will also help cover staffing costs.
The 2022 FVPSA grant was also a competitive grant. Unlike the ARPA grant, which Ezawa called a "one-and-done" opportunity, regular FVPSA grants are awarded annually.
The Domestic Violence Shelter has received an FVPSA grant for 15 years running. Ezawa said it wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the community, since applicants have to come up with a 20 percent match for federal grant funding.
"Through United Way, through our donations and county grants and fundraisers, we’re able to put up that 20 percent match," Ezawa said.
“We’ve never had a problem putting up that 20-percent match because of community support.”
Why did federal funding for DV programs decrease?
According to Ezawa, about 80 percent of the shelter's budget comes from three separate federal grants. One is the Crime Victims Fund, which was established by the Victims of Crimes Act of 1984 (VOCA).
The non-tax payer fund is supplied primarily from fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders. It's the largest funding source for most of Ohio's domestic violence programs, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN).
In July 2021, President Joe Biden signed the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act into law. The bipartisan legislation closed a loophole that kept monetary penalties from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements from going into the Crime Victims Fund.
After three years of decreased VOCA funding, Ezawa said the shelter's allocation stayed stable this year. With the new legislation in place, she expects it to increase next year.