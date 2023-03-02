Kathy Ezawa
Kathy Ezawa is the executive director of the Domestic Violence Shelter in Mansfield. (Richland Source file photo)

 Brittany Schock, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — After spending more than 23 years providing safety, education, and resources to families experiencing violence, a beloved local leader is passing the torch and finally getting a little more time for herself and her family.

Executive Director Katherine “Kathy” Ezawa will celebrate her retirement in June after serving The Domestic Violence Shelter of Richland County for 15 years.

