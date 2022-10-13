GALLERY: Inside the Domestic Violence Shelter's new facility
"When it became available, we were able to buy it thanks to the generosity of the community," she said.
"I've been here for 15 years and whenever we ask the community for something, we've never been told no. I'm so grateful for such a giving community."
The Mansfield non-profit purchased the new space in 2020 and renovated it to add more bedrooms for those in need of emergency shelter. The new space increases the number of beds from 30 to 48.
"I wish we didn't have to do this, but I'm really grateful that the community saw the benefit of adding space so that we could be here not only for today, but for years to come," Ezawa said.
Shelter manager Shannon Hatfield said it's a relief to have the added space.
"We've been running pretty full for quite a long time," she said. "There definitely is a need."
Ezawa said the organization provides emergency shelter to about 200 people each year in Richland County. Most stay between 30 to 45 days.
There have been times where the shelter has had to get creative in order to meet the needs of the community, turning playrooms into bedrooms or having residents sleep on couches.
“We were at capacity most of the summer," Ezawa said. "This space also helps us to keep people off the couches and actually give them a room of their own."
A few of the larger rooms in the new wing can sleep between five and six people.
Trisa Raudabaugh, program director for the shelter, said those spaces will be ideal for mothers who bring young children to the shelter with them.
“Right now we have adjoining rooms, so if it's a really big family, they can open the door, but they're still separate," Raudabaugh said.
"This lets them all be in one unit together, which is going to be really nice.”
Raudabaugh said it's very common for residents of the shelter to come with children in tow.
While staying in the shelter, survivors work with advocates who help them create an individualized plan for themselves and their children. Advocates also help connect survivors with community supports and programs to match their needs.
"We let the survivors lead," Ezawa said. "If their goal is to get a job, then we'll help them find a job. If they want to go back to school, then we'll connect them with whatever needs to happen.
"Our case managers are really good at helping them meet the goals that they set for themselves."
Since its founding in 1979, the Domestic Violence Shelter has expanded its services to include support groups, legal advocacy and community awareness and education programming.
The shelter is part of a 24/7 sexual assault response team, providing advocacy and support to survivors in local emergency rooms.
The shelter also operates a 24-hour crisis line, which anyone can call for information and assistance at 800-931-7233.
How can I help someone who is a victim of domestic violence?
Raudabaugh had three primary suggestions for those who believe a friend or family member may be a victim of domestic violence:
Be compassionate and supportive. Provide them with information and resources. Allow them to make the decision to leave a dangerous situation.
“I would say that probably the biggest question I get from people that aren't in the industry is, ‘Why don't they just leave?’ Unfortunately, there are so many barriers,” she said.
Abusers are often emotionally and psychologically manipulative, which makes it difficult for survivors to identify the abuse. They may also sabotage a survivor's finances, isolate them from friends and family or threaten to report them to children's services if they leave.
Victims of domestic violence may also try to downplay the abuse they endure.
"Especially if it isn’t physical or if the physical abuse isn't to the point that they've seen on TV or in news," she said. "Then they're like, 'Well, mine isn't as bad.'"
Ezawa, who is a survivor herself, agreed.
"I knew that things were tough for me, but I didn't realize," she said. "A lot of people just think that this is the way it's supposed to be.”
While it's difficult to watch a loved one endure abuse, Raudabaugh advised that pushing someone to leave a dangerous situation before they are ready can be counterproductive. Offering non-judgmental support can help survivors feel safe confiding in friends and family.
Friends and family members are also encouraged to call the crisis line to get more information on resources and how to help a loved one.