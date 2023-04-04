Distracted driving

A driver holds a cell phone beside the wheel. Using a cellphone and other distractions while driving has proven to be extremely dangerous, and as of April 4, 2023, is illegal in Ohio.

COLUMBUS – This year, April’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month coincides with the start of stricter distracted driving laws in Ohio, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to keep their eyes and focus on the roadway while driving.

“Distracted driving is dangerous, irresponsible and just as deadly as driving drunk, and beginning today, distracted driving is now a primary traffic offense in Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

