Joe Deters

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will be sworn in Jan. 7 as a new Ohio Supreme Court justice. (Submitted photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County won't be in the market for a new juvenile court judge.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to fill an Ohio Supreme Court vacancy.

Judge Steve McKinley

Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley is interested in a vacant seat on the Ohio Supreme Court. (Submitted photo)

