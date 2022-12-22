MANSFIELD -- Richland County won't be in the market for a new juvenile court judge.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to fill an Ohio Supreme Court vacancy.
Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley was one of several candidates around the state who expressed an interest in the position, a vacancy created because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected in November as the court's chief justice.
McKinley, a 56-year-old Bellville resident who was unopposed in November for a new, six-year term on the local bench, met Dec. 14 with DeWine's chief legal counsel to discuss the opening.
"I am interested in having a hand in helping to define the Ohio Constitution," McKinley told Richland Source at the time. "I think that's an important thing at this point, defining it according to history and context."
In the end, however, DeWine went with Deters, a 65-year-old Republican who has twice been elected to statewide office as Ohio's treasurer.
“Joe Deters has the right combination of experience, legal knowledge, and passion for public service that will serve the citizens of Ohio well as an associate justice of the Ohio Supreme Court,” DeWine said.
“Joe is a long-serving and well-regarded public servant who is known for his legal intellect, reverence for the rule of law, and his accessibility," the governor said.
Deters said accepting the appointment is "the honor of a lifetime."
“I have spent my entire career standing up for victims and protecting the rights of criminal defendants," Deters said.
"I appreciate the trust and responsibility that comes with this appointment and look forward to working with my colleagues on the Supreme Court to ensure Ohio’s justice system protects the rights of all Ohioans," Deters said.
As Hamilton County’s longest serving prosecutor (1992-1999 and 2005-present), Deters oversees an office of more than 170 employees, which includes assistant prosecuting attorneys and support staff in both criminal and civil divisions.
Prior to being elected prosecutor, Deters was elected Clerk of Courts for Hamilton County.
Deters has run successfully twice for statewide office, winning elections in 1998 and 2002 as Ohio’s 44th state treasurer.
Deters is a lifelong Cincinnati resident, graduating from St. Xavier High School in 1975, the University of Cincinnati in 1979, and the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1982.
He is a member of the Cincinnati Bar Association, National District Attorney’s Association, the Ohio Prosecuting Attorney’s Association, and serves on the St. Joseph’s New Cemetery Board of Trustees.
He previously served on the University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees, Ohio Organized Crime Commission and the Southern Ohio Leukemia Foundation.
Deters and his wife, Tanya, have six children and two grandchildren.
Deters will be sworn in on Jan. 7 to fill the unexpired term and must run for election in 2024.
The state's seven-member supreme court is currently controlled by a majority of Ohio Republicans, with four Republications and three Democrats.
In the November election, Republicans took all three open seats on the ballot. The Supreme Court race was considered one of the most important due to the court's ongoing fight with the Ohio Redistricting Commission.