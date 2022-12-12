DeWine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks in Mansfield on April 26 (Richland Source file photo)

COLUMBUS -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday the Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC) has finalized state training requirements for school staff members authorized by their districts to be armed on school grounds.

The OSSC’s Armed School Staff Essential Training (ASSET) Curriculum was developed to meet the requirements outlined in House Bill 99 which was sponsored by Representative Tom Hall (R-Madison Township) and Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) and signed by Governor DeWine in June.

