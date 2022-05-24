MANSFIELD -- Democrats on Mansfield City Council agreed Tuesday evening to shuffle committee assignments for the second time in five months -- a move 5th Ward representative Aurelio Diaz called pathetic and embarrassing.
The moves, which must be approved by the entire council, comes less than a month after Diaz announced his decision to leave the local Democratic Party to become an independent.
Democrats still control council with four of the eight voting members. Republicans have three seats and Diaz is the lone independent.
Council President David Falquette, a Republican, only votes in the event of a tie.
In the moves Democrats decided Tuesday, Diaz will lose his spot as chair of the street and traffic committee and will be installed as chair of the claims committee.
He also lost his spot as vice chair of public utilities, though he remains a member of the committee.
Republican Stephanie Zader, an At-large member of council, was moved to chair of street and traffic and was dropped to vice chair of claims.
"Most of (the changes) have to do with Zader," 4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport said. "She is more qualified than Diaz (to run the streets committee). I think we are wasting her in claims."
2nd Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Meier agreed.
"She seems to have a good working relationship with the men in the street department," Meier said. "She may be more useful (there)."
Zader and Diaz both later disagreed with their Democratic counterparts, who met as a group in Democratic Party headquarters at 16 S. Park St.
Democrats at the meeting were joined by 1st Ward Councilwoman Laura Burns, a Republican, who didn't voice opposition to the planned moves.
"I figured if committees were going to change, it would be nice to know in advance," Burns said. "It's a public meeting. I asked before I decided to come if it was completely unheard of for Republicans to attend.
"I was informed that I would not be the first nor would I be the last to attend (Democratic Party caucus meetings)," Burns said.
Democrats on Tuesday also removed Burns as vice chair of the claims committee and made her vice chair of the safety committee, which will now be led by Meier.
"While I am grateful to be an active participant in committees, I feel this is purely punishment for Aurelio," Zader said during a phone interview after the Democratic caucus ended.
"Even though they are assigning me more committees, I am not voting for this. I am not going to vote for selfish motives," Zader said.
Diaz, also contacted by phone after the meeting, said he will also oppose the proposed changes.
"I clearly don't support their suggestions. When it comes to any kind of changes to committees, every council member should be a part of it," Diaz said.
"Their reasons are lame and are poor reflections on them as petty. It has nothing to do with building bridges. It's embarrassing and further reinforces why I distanced myself from them," Diaz said.
"The interactions I have had with (Democrats) since I announced my decision have been kind of cold. It's silly, really," he said.
It's not the first time Democrats have recently shuffled seats after a change in party status. The caucus also made changes in February 2021 after then-5th Ward Councilman Jason Lawrence announced he was changing to Republican from Democrat.
Lawrence, who was removed as chair of two committees, called the move "purely political." He voted against the move, joined by Zader and Burns at the time.
If Democrats' proposals are approved, they will continue to control eight of council's 12 committees. Republicans will chair three and one will be led by Diaz, an independent.
Here would be the new council committee lineup (chair, vice chair, member):
Airport -- At-large Councilman Phil Scott, Diaz and Burns
Claims -- Diaz, Zader, 3rd Ward Councilman Rev. El Akuchie
Economic Development -- 6th Ward Councilwoman Kimberly Moton, Davenport, Burns
Employee relations -- Moton, Diaz and Scott
Finance/audit -- Davenport, Scott and Meier
Public utilities -- Burns, Meier and Diaz
Parks & recreation -- Meier, Davenport and Moton
Public affairs -- Davenport, Meier and Scott
Rules -- Burns, Zader and Akuchie
Safety -- Meier, Burns and Davenport
Street and traffic -- Zader, Moton and Diaz
Zoning -- Meier, Moton and Akuchie