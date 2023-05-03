ontario0503

3rd Ward City Councilwoman Sherry Branham and 4th Ward City Councilman Josh Bradley read an ordinance proposing to prohibit feeding deer at the May 3 council meeting. Council members will discuss the proposed ordinance more on May 17 and June 7.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Multiple Ontario City Council members said they have received calls from their constituents about deer overpopulation and reports of coyotes. 

One month after resident Adrienne Ruhe asked council to address residents feeding deer “as if they’re pets,” council members read an ordinance prohibiting the feeding of deer on Wednesday.

Tags