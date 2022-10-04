Alomar Davenport

Mansfield City Councilman Alomar Davenport, chair of the finance committee, tells fellow council members that he plans three 2023 budget hearings later this month to help firm up the temporary budget by the end of December.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Alomar Davenport is entering his first full budget cycle as the chair of the Mansfield City Council finance committee.

The 4th Ward councilman made it clear to fellow council members Tuesday evening he will conduct at least three budget hearings later this month with city administrators and department heads as the 2023 financial blueprint is formed.

Tags