Local actor Doug Wertz role-plays a suicide threat with Richland County Sheriff's Office deputies on Friday in the 29th crisis intervention training class at the Mansfield Playhouse. CIT training is offered in Mansfield twice each year for local law enforcement officers.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Before Richland County’s first crisis intervention training for local law enforcement officers almost two decades ago, Joe Trolian said people affected by addiction and mental health struggles were often afraid to talk to police.

“We took people over to see the Oasis Club, and nobody was there,” he said. “They heard we were coming and they all disappeared. We now usually have people who want to come and talk.”

Crisis Intervention Training graduation

Crisis Intervention Training graduates each received a certificate and a pin to wear on their uniforms. 

class29

The trainees of the 29th CIT class at the Mansfield Playhouse.

