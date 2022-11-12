Local actor Doug Wertz role-plays a suicide threat with Richland County Sheriff's Office deputies on Friday in the 29th crisis intervention training class at the Mansfield Playhouse. CIT training is offered in Mansfield twice each year for local law enforcement officers.
MANSFIELD -- Before Richland County’s first crisis intervention training for local law enforcement officers almost two decades ago, Joe Trolian said people affected by addiction and mental health struggles were often afraid to talk to police.
“We took people over to see the Oasis Club, and nobody was there,” he said. “They heard we were coming and they all disappeared. We now usually have people who want to come and talk.”
Richland County has hosted CIT since 2004. Trainees go through 40 hours of listening to family members of people with mental illnesses, hear from social workers and counselors, and react to role-playing scenarios.
At the end of each CIT week, Mansfield Playhouse performers volunteer to role-play various situations officer may encounter, including domestic disputes, suicide threats and crowd harassment, all of which include mental health issues.
Trolian, executive director of Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services, said he is proud of how the CIT classes have grown and how community organizations have responded.
“I want the officers to learn there are options before going hands-on,” he said. “With CIT, we see a lot fewer officer injuries, and the folks that we work with on a regular basis have become much more comfortable interacting with law enforcement.”
Trolian said situations can escalate to the point where first responders will need to use force, such as when someone is heavily armed. Real-time responses might be 30 to 40 minutes, he said, but CIT role-playing scenarios are usually limited to 10 minutes.
“These actors really dial it up, so it moves pretty quick,” Trolian said.
Mary Kay Pierce, executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness – Richland County, said anyone calling 911 can ask for a CIT officer.
“That way, they know they understand mental health concerns,” she said. “The goal is always, whenever possible, to get our loved ones in the hospital rather than ending up in the jail.”
Pierce said community agencies such as MHRS, Catalyst Life Services and Family Life Counseling & Psychiatric Services work closely with police officers to de-escalate mental health episodes and provide appropriate assistance.
“It doesn’t happen in every county, but our law enforcement works really well with the mental health agencies and also with the families,” she said. “They usually see people with mental illness at their worst, so if they can help them a little bit, they can get better.”
Mansfield police Sgt. J. Mark Perry, CIT co-trainer, graduated from the program himself in 2007. Since then, he said de-escalation and crisis intervention has become more relevant.
“We need to evolve with how society’s changing,” Perry said. “Our goal is to get the resolution with the lowest level of force — hopefully, no force. When you have less force, less people get hurt, the public’s safe and you get them the help that they need.”
Each participant in CIT typically responds to at least two different role-playing scenarios with another team member, Trolian said.
Trolian and Perry debriefed each response and discussed what officers did well and what they could improve. Perry emphasized active listening skills and being empathetic.
“We want to save everybody, that’s why we got into this job,” he said.