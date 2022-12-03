The 2023 calendar notes the 100-year anniversary of the funeral training of President Warren G. Harding passing through Mansfield on its way to Marion. More than 30,000 local residents paid their respects on Aug. 8, 1923.
It's a labor of love the local historian has now worked on each year for nearly a decade.
Schaut, curator for the two museums inside the Mansfield Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, has produced his ninth annual calendar, now on sale for $15 each.
The annual sale benefits the museums and to maintain the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, established in 1887.
Schaut opened the aviation museum earlier Oct. 1 at the 34 Park Ave. West site and chose to include the historical aviation photos in the calendar for the first time.
"Sale of the calendar helps the building that is the mother to both museums," Schaut said. "It's also a way of disseminating information and historical pictures."
He has never used the same photo twice in the annual calendar.
How does he decide which photos to include?
"That's a hard one," he said with a laugh. "It depends if there is an anniversary of an important event ... or just a picture that I like," Schaut said.
For example, the calendar has an August page devoted to the 100th anniversary of the funeral training for President Warren G. Harding stopping in Mansfield on its way to Marion. More than 30,000 local residents visited the train to pay their last respects to Harding.
Half of the calendar is devoted to aviation, led by memories of Lahm, the first military aviator in the U.S. and who accompanied Orville Wright on the second flight of the Wright brothers’ 1908 Wright Flyer.
Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport on the city's north side also bears his name.
Photos are from Schaut's personal collection and the archives of the memorial museum. They include before-and-after photos of downtown buildings and Mansfield's aviation history.
"It is our ongoing project to preserve and share our heritage and bring back memories of our past," Schaut said.
It's not a huge printing operation with Schaut handling the printing and binding work by himself.
"We start off with about 150 calendars and I can make more as we need them," Schaut said.
The local historian is always on the lookout for new additions to his museums.
"We always looking for old photos, film and recordings of Mansfield to preserve for enjoyment today and for the future."
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"