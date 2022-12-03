Mansfield Memorial Museum calendar

The Mansfield Memorial Museum and the Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum has a new 2023 calendar on sale, filled with historical photos.

It's a labor of love the local historian has now worked on each year for nearly a decade.

The 2023 calendar notes the 100-year anniversary of the funeral training of President Warren G. Harding passing through Mansfield on its way to Marion. More than 30,000 local residents paid their respects on Aug. 8, 1923.
This year's calendar includes photos related to Mansfield's strong aviation history.

