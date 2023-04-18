Willard

Willard, a 3-year-old mixed breed, has been at the Richland County Dog Warden and Adoption Shelter since Feb. 9, 2022. (Richland County Dog Warden photos)

MANSFIELD -- Willard has been looking for a forever home for more than a year, peering from inside his kennel at the Richland County Dog Shelter as prospective families walk by.

The 3-year-old mixed breed came into the shelter's care on Feb. 9, 2022 -- he is the longest-held canine at the 810 N. Home Road facility.

