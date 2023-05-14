RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
• The U.S. 30 west exit ramp to Koogle Road will close Monday, May 15 for 6 days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be U.S. 30 west to the Reed Road exit, turn left onto Reed Road, transition to U.S. 30 east, and then take the U.S. 30 east exit ramp to Koogle Road. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, May 21, 2023
• The Koogle Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west will close Monday, May 15 for 6 days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to take the U.S. 30 east entrance ramp from Koogle Road and then use the SR 603 RCUT to a u-turn to U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, May 21, 2023
• The I-71 southbound ramp to US 30 west, Exit 176 towards Mansfield, will close Monday, May 22 for two days for pavement repairs. The U.S. 30 westbound rest area will also be closed at this time. The detour will be to take Exit 176 Ramp A (U.S. 30 east Wooster), turn right onto Crider Road, turn right onto Koogle Road, and take the Koogle Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, May 23
Estimated completion: October 2023
U.S. Route 30 environmental mitigation – NEW IMPACTS – U.S. 30, between I-71 and SR 603, will have single lane closures when necessary for an environmental mitigation project. Project work includes the excavation of material within the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. Estimated completion: July 2023
In addition, Richland County Engineer Adam Gove announced Ganges Five Points Road, between Chesrown Rd and Bricker Rd in Franklin Township, is now OPEN. The road was originally closed on March 22 for a bridge replacement project.