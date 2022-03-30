MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Police Division is scheduled for a virtual on-site assessment as part of a program to retain accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.
Administered by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas; policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
As a part of the virtual on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session, Tuesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. The virtual session will be conducted in Council Chambers of the Mansfield Municipal Building, 30 North Diamond Street, Mansfield, Ohio.
Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments to the Assessment Team by calling 419-755-9460 on Monday, April 4 between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.
Anyone wanting more information regarding the CALEA Accreditation process should contact the Division’s Accreditation Manager, Captain Shari Robertson, at 419-755-9724.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Mansfield Police Division’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to:
Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA)
13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320
Gainesville, VA 20155
