MANSFIELD -- Progress is being made with the construction of the Dayspring Nurses’ Station Addition and the Richland County community is invited to get a glimpse.
The community is welcome to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m.
Dayspring is located at 3220 Olivesburg Road in Mansfield. Listen to comments from the Richland County Board of Commissioners, the architect for the project, Dan Seckel, from The Seckel Group and Michelle Swank, Executive Director of Dayspring.
The historic main building will receive a 610 square-foot addition to its nurses’ station. This addition will include a bedroom and bathroom used for quarantining as well as an additional room that will be utilized for video appointments and treatments. This new area will also have a dedicated entrance so other medical personnel may enter and not interact with the general resident population.
Dayspring applied for funding through the Target of Opportunity CARES Act (CDBG-CV) Program in 2020. This funding was to service projects that prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dayspring received $250,000 for the project and the remainder will be paid from Dayspring’s operating fund. The lowest and best bid was $340,000 from Tusing Builders & Roofing Services, which was within the 10 percent of the $315,000 estimate.
