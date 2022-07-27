The Dayspring Facility
Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility is located at 3220 Olivesburg Road, on a 226-acre property, six miles north of Mansfield.  (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Progress is being made with the construction of the Dayspring Nurses’ Station Addition and the Richland County community is invited to get a glimpse.

The community is welcome to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m.

Dayspring

Dayspring is the Richland County home and assisted living center.

