MANSFIELD — Volunteers are needed on May 28 to prepare for Memorial Day celebrations, and on June 4 for teardown.
Volunteers are needed to place flags on approximately 7,000 veterans graves in the Mansfield Cemetery on May 28. Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. May 28 at the flagpole at the Veterans Honor Grounds in the back of the cemetery.
Veterans will be there to hand out the flags and give instruction on placement. All Scouting groups and other groups are welcome to help with this project.
This project is sponsored by the Mansfield Community Memorial and Patriotic Association. For details, call Bruce Phipps at 419 544-0311.
Volunteers are then needed to remove flags from the veterans graves in the Mansfield Cemetery on June 4. Starting no earlier than 10 a.m. on Saturday June 4.
Those wanting to help should meet at the flagpole at the Veterans Honor Grounds in the back of the cemetery. Veterans will be there to hand out the flags and give instruction on placement.
All Scouting groups and other groups are welcome to help with this project. This project is sponsored by the Mansfield Community Memorial and Patriotic Association. For details, call Bruce Phipps at 419 544-0311.
Memorial Day Activities May 28 – 30, 2022
May 28: The Placement of flags on our Veterans graves will take place at the Mansfield Cemetery starting 9 a.m. on Saturday May 28. Removal will be Saturday, Jun 4, 10 a.m.
May 29: Avenue of Flags Ceremony will take place Sunday, May 29, 1 p.m. at Mansfield Memorial Park.
May 30: The Mansfield Memorial Day Parade will kick off Monday, 30 May, 10:30 a.m. at the 5-way light.
The parade will form starting at 9:45 on Marion Ave. between the 5-way light back to Carpenter Rd. and travel down Park Ave West to Central Park and end at the Gazebo.
The Grand Marshall and featured speaker during the Memorial Day program at the Gazebo following the parade will be Roger Friend, Past Commander, American Legion Department of Ohio.
The Fun Center Chordsmen will sing during the ceremony.
There will be approximately 37 units marching in the parade this year, which includes local Marching Band, fire trucks, military equipment will be part of the procession along with area Veteran’s and other groups.
In case of rain, the Memorial Day service will be held at AMVETS, Post 26, 1100 West Fourth Street.
May 30: Dedication of our Old Soldiers Grounds in Mansfield Cemetery May 30, 2 p.m. The Old Soldiers Ground recently underwent a total renovation including ordering headstones for veterans who did not have one.
Dennis Hempfield is the Parade Marshall for the Mansfield Memorial Day Parade. Any questions call 419-884-2089.