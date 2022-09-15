MANSFIELD — Richland County Commissioners approved $4,800 in engineering costs for a security upgrade to three county buildings.
Matt Hill, head of the county IT department, asked county commissioners Thursday to fund an in-depth engineering plan to enhance the security at the Richland County Courthouse, People's Building and Longview Center. The upgrades will ensure that building doors can lock remotely in the event of a power outage.
Hill said he and a representative from AJB Engineering walked through the buildings after some of the major storms earlier this summer knocked out power. There will likely be additional installation costs after the engineering is completed.
“It probably should have been done long ago, but the technology wasn't in place," he said.
Auditor Pat Dropsey said there are generators in the buildings, but they need upgraded.
“What we want to do is enhance what the generator can do now," he explained. "When it was put in, it wasn't put in for the whole building. It deals with only specific areas of the building right now and we want to expand it.”
The board also voted to:
Approve a Courson Road Bridge Survey and Design Services Contract with Wallace Pacher Group for $145,416. County engineer Adam Gove told the board in July that the Ohio Department of Transportation will pay 100 percent of the construction costs to replace the Perry County bridge, but that $155,000 in local funds would be needed to cover the design and plan development. The replacement will likely be done in the second half of 2024 or early 2025.
Certify the record of proceedings for Sept. 13.
Approve requisitions.
Approve weekly transfers and appropriation request.
Accept the resignation of a wastewater employee.
Approve quarterly overtime for wastewater employees.
Enter into executive session regarding wastewater union negotiations.