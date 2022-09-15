IMG_3912.JPG

Matt Hill, head of the Richland County IT department, asked commissioners for $4,800 to upgrade building security in the event of a power outage.

MANSFIELD — Richland County Commissioners approved $4,800 in engineering costs for a security upgrade to three county buildings.

Matt Hill, head of the county IT department, asked county commissioners Thursday to fund an in-depth engineering plan to enhance the security at the Richland County Courthouse, People's Building and Longview Center. The upgrades will ensure that building doors can lock remotely in the event of a power outage.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com