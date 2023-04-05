ONTARIO — Richland County Children Services employees presented blue ribbons to each member of Ontario City Council Wednesday after the city recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Mayor Randy Hutchinson read a proclamation dedicated to area children and RCCS.
“During National Child Abuse Prevention Month, we renew our unwavering commitment to protect our children, respond to child abuse, promote health families and grow a brighter future for all,” the proclamation stated.
Hutchinson recognized RCCS for its work helping local children since 1883.
Brigitte Coles, community engagement specialist for Richland County Children Services, delivered an update to what RCCS responded to in the past year.
“We provided services to 1,599 alleged victims of abuse in 2022,” she said. “We took custody of 70 children and had 134 children in custodial care.
“And we saw 40 children adopted, which was great for 2022. We have a total of 66 foster homes right now, and we are always in need of foster families.”
Coles said one of the most concerning trends RCCS saw last year was an increase in the number of children under age 10 testing positive for drugs in their system. More than 30 children under age 10 in Richland County tested positive for cocaine, marijuana or fentanyl, she said.
Council President Eddie Gallo said he hopes community members continue to support Richland County Children Services and children in need beyond the month of April.
“We hope that we are mindful not to only look to this period of time to address these issues,” Gallo said. “We appreciate your efforts all year.”
Coles said RCCS has a number of events planned to celebrate National Child Abuse Prevention month, including an Easter drive-thru at South Park in Mansfield on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone wearing blue on April 12 for National Wear Blue Day can also receive a free cookie from Buckeye Bakery while supplies last.
April was first recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month with a proclamation from former President Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Also on Wednesday:
-- City Council unanimously voted to table an ordinance that would promote the city’s deputy auditor from part-time to full-time. This move would include slightly editing a personnel ordinance that includes union negotiation issues, of which council members are in the midst.
-- Council members told resident Adrienne Ruhe they will write and consider legislation that restricts feeding deer in city limits. Ruhe told council during public comment that her young children and dog have come face-to-face with an aggressive deer and she feared the deer and coyote populations near her home were dangerous.
-- Director of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library Chris May informed council members about the upcoming levy renewal on the May 2 primary ballot. May told council members about the library's growing services and said this levy accounts for 61% of the library’s revenue.
-- Parks committee members voted to deny overnight RV and camper parking in Marshall Park. Ontario Youth Sports director Kenn Spencer said this would likely only affect a few sports tournament visitors, but the city has not previously had ordinances addressing RV parking.
-- Spencer told the parks committee he will post signs around recreational baseball and softball fields that say the city and OYS are not responsible for injuries from foul balls. He is also working to install netting or a different type of safety feature to protect game visitors from being too close to foul balls.
-- Hutchinson said the city is advancing projects to pave walking trails and a Marshall Park parking lot, as well as adding street lights in more areas of the park. He said he is waiting to hear cost estimates on the lighting project.