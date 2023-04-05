ontario0405

(From left to right) Mary Stephan, Brigitte Coles, Randy Hutchinson and Arlillian Nixon. Hutchinson read a proclamation at Wednesday's Ontario City Council meeting recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention month and thanking Richland County Children Services for its work.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Richland County Children Services employees presented blue ribbons to each member of Ontario City Council Wednesday after the city recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Mayor Randy Hutchinson read a proclamation dedicated to area children and RCCS.

