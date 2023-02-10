C-130

A C-130 airlift aircraft takes off from Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport in 2018. A City of Mansfield lawsuit filed recently alleges companies manufactured products used by Ohio Air National Guard firefighters that contaminated the soil and water at the airport. (OANG file photo)

 Tech. Sgt. Joseph Harwood

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.

