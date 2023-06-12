RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 west exit ramp to U.S. 42 north/Ashland is closed for nine days for pavement repairs. The detour is to continue on U.S. 30 west and transition to U.S. 30 east at the 5th Avenue interchange, and then exit at the U.S. 30 east exit ramp to U.S. 42 north. Estimated ramp reopening: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
The U.S. 30 west exit ramp to U.S. 42 south/Mansfield is closed for nine days for pavement repairs. The detour is to continue on U.S. 30 west and transition to U.S. 30 east at the 5th Avenue interchange, and then exit at the U.S. 30 east exit ramp to U.S. 42 south. Estimated ramp reopening: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
The U.S. 42 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west will close Monday, June 12 for eight days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be U.S. 42 to U.S. 30 east and transition back to U.S. 30 west at the Reed Road interchange. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023
In nearby Crawford County, the State Route 602 culvert replacement also has new impacts.
State Route 602, just south of Lower Leesville Road, will close Monday, June 19 for a culvert replacement. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 602 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to County Road 330 (Old Lincoln Hwy), east on CR 330 to SR 602, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, June 23, 2023
Click here for additional information about ongoing ODOT projects in the county.
The Richland County Engineer's office announced that Baseline Road, between Rome Greenwich Rd and Pennel Rd in Bloominggrove Township, will be closed Wednesday, June 14, 2023 between the hours of 7:00 am and 4:30 pm. The closure will allow for a cross pipe replacement.
In addition, due to water service repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed:
Woodland Road from Edgewood Road to Overlook Road
The road has been closed and is expected to reopen Wednesday June 14th, 2023.
Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.
Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the Mansfield City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.