Ridenour was born Nov. 8, 1961 in Shelby, and graduated from Shelby High School in 1980.
Ridenour developed a love for sports and writing at a young age. While in high school, Ridenour would listen to football and basketball games on the radio, type articles on his grandmother’s typewriter, and drop them in the mail slot at the Shelby Daily Globe.
The newspaper began printing his stories as a correspondent.
That sparked a four-decade devotion to Shelby Whippet athletics for Ridenour, who came the sports editor at his hometown newspaper.
"To say that Chuck was a major supporter of Shelby youth would be an understatement. Through his work with the Globe and his photography business, Ridenour Photography, Chuck learned all Shelby youth by their first names and stored it deep in his memory," according to his obituary.
"From YMCA youth sports through Shelby City Schools sports careers, Chuck photographed teams and individuals, including the All-Ohio athletes at Shelby High School, for many years.
"His kind demeanor made students feel comfortable in all scenarios, but especially if students and their families did not have the means to afford pictures. It was through his generous nature that all student athletes have their photos taken and, if finances were an issue, he would cover the cost," according to the obituary.
Ridenour won many awards for his writing, including several from United Press International and the OHSAA Media Service Award through their Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity Program.
"However, the award he was most proud of was when he was bestowed the Charles C.W. Williams Sixth Man Award. While he was waiting to take the photograph of the winner, his name was called and, much to his surprise, he became the recipient," according to his obituary.
Ridenour was an avid bowler had a 300-game to his credit at the Shelby Rhythm Bowl. He also was active for more than 25 years with the North Central Ohio Soapbox Derby, where he served as director.
He also had a love for trains, especially steam engines, something sparked from his grandfather working on the B&O Railroad and eventually becoming a passion he enjoyed sharing with his grandchildren.
"If you knew Chuck, you knew him with a camera around his neck and his signature BiC 4-color ballpoint pen and a steno pad in hand ready to capture the excitement of the game in front of him -- something that has been seen from many generations of Shelby and surrounding communities," according to his obituary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions be made to The Shelby Foundation, 142 N. Gamble St., Shelby, Ohio 44875, where a scholarship honoring Ridenour will be housed and administered.