Charles R. "Chuck" Ridenour II

SHELBY -- Long-time Shelby Globe sports editor Charles R. "Chuck" Ridenour II died on Dec. 23 after a lengthy battle with various health issues.

According to his obituary posted on the Penwell Turner Funeral Home website, the 61-year-old Shelby High School graduate died at The James at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

