MANSFIELD -- A total of 40 bench warrants were recalled Tuesday during a "Child Support Bench Warrant Amnesty Day and Job Fair" arranged by Richland County Domestic Relations Court.
"The event was a success," said Chief Magistrate Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner, who led the effort.
"We had several individuals who arrived nearly an hour before the event start time to have their warrant recalled, and we had a steady flow of individuals through 3 p.m. when the event ended," she said.
Pscholka-Gartner said the court finished its last hearing around 3:15 p.m.
"In total, 30 people appeared to have their bench warrants recalled. Some of those individuals had more than one case with active warrants, so we recalled a total of 40 bench warrants," the magistrate said.
Pscholka-Gartner said many of those behind in their child support payments were required to to pay a lump sum payment toward their obligation within 30 days.
"If all of the individuals pay the lump sums as ordered, it will result in a total of $10,565.22 in child support for Richland County children," she said.
Pscholka-Gartner said the job fair portion of the event was also successful.
For example, she received a follow-up email from Jon Parman of the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, who participated in the event to promote its apprenticeship training program.
"He stated that he left the event with names and phone numbers of 12 individuals interested in employment with IKORCC. He further stated that as of this morning, the IKORCC has two people from the event employed, with another three working with IKORCC to become employed for this coming Monday morning," Pscholka-Gartner said.
In the email, Parman stated, "I have been to hundreds of job fairs, with yours by far being the most fruitful. I hope an event such as yours grows in popularity and catches on in all the courts throughout Richland County and beyond. Again, thank you for letting us be part of this impressive event."
Other participating employers and staffing agencies included Time Staffing, Surge Staffing, NEICIC Staffing, Mancan, Mansfield Engineered Components, Mansfield Plumbing Products, Stoneridge Manufacturing, and Major Metals.
The magistrate said as word spreads about the event, and the fact that it was an "arrest free zone" as advertised, future events will be even more successful.
"Based on the success of the event, I think it is worth holding similar events every six months as part of the court's bench warrant reduction and prevention strategy for our child support enforcement docket," Pscholka-Gartner said.