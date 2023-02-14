Fingerprints in a heart illustration
ONTARIO -- The annual Child Safety Identification Program “Safe Surfin” will be held at Altitude Trampoline Park located at 2190 W. 4th St. in Ontario on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will be held in conjunction with the Lexington Moose Lodge #2511 and will include representatives from local law enforcement.

