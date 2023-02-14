Child Safety ID program set for Feb. 25 at Altitude Trampoline Park From the Mansfield Police Dept. Feb 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO -- The annual Child Safety Identification Program “Safe Surfin” will be held at Altitude Trampoline Park located at 2190 W. 4th St. in Ontario on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.This event will be held in conjunction with the Lexington Moose Lodge #2511 and will include representatives from local law enforcement.This is a free event where officers will record each participating child’s information, fingerprints and pictures to put on a disc to give to the parents for safekeeping.No information on the child is kept by the officers or other agencies and children of all ages are welcome. Altitude will also be giving a $2 discount on one-hour jump passes.Come out and meet the officers who protect your community on a daily basis. If anyone has questions, please feel free to contact Sgt. Jon Ahles of the Mansfield Division of Police at 419-755-9740. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Trade Police Armed Forces Trending Bald eagle pair building a nest just off Crider Road in Mifflin Twp. Ritter's Run Apartments to be completed by June in Mansfield Mansfield mayor files lawsuit against two metro housing board members Planting Callery Pear or Bradford Pear is no longer permitted in Ohio City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport Apprentices advance their careers & education in journeyman program Lexington-Shelby: Battle for Richland County bragging rights is Tuesday OSHP: Truck driver shot at during I-71 road-rage incident in Richland County What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield? Ontario, Lex shine at sectional swim meet Obituaries Tammy Renee Warner Patty S (Hunt) Thompson Barbara Clingan Doris Rinehart Joan Roberts See More