Change in federal law brings end to ODJFS emergency supplemental SNAP allotments From the Ohio Dept. of Job & Family Services Jan 20, 2023 COLUMBUS -- Changes in federal law mean that February will be the last month of emergency supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments, a program that began with the COVID-19 pandemic.Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder recently announced the change.These SNAP benefits were extra monthly payments the federal government created in March 2020.In general, it ensured all households receive the maximum allotment for their household size.For example, a household of three entitled to $180 per month has been receiving an additional $560 per month to receive the maximum allotment of $740.Beginning in March, recipients will receive only their one, normal monthly payment. Households receiving SNAP benefits have been notified of the change by mail."Recently passed federal legislation is bringing the temporary SNAP allotment to an end after February," Damschroder said."We will be communicating to recipients, county agencies, and our partners such as foodbanks, that normal SNAP payment will resume in March," he said.The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federally funded program meant to supplement the food budget of families in need so they can purchase healthy food and move towards self-sufficiency.Eligibility, as well as the normal monthly allotments, vary based on factors such as income and household size.The Families First Coronavirus Response Act allowed states to request emergency allotments for households participating in SNAP.As a result, ODJFS has been providing emergency allotments to SNAP households since March 2020.Congress recently passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which ended the program.The federal announcement means the last emergency allotment will be paid in late February. Since it's a federal change, there are no fair hearing rights or fair hearing benefits on the ending of the SNAP emergency allotments, according to ODJFS.Recipient can manage their benefits by going to https://benefits.ohio.gov/ or by contacting their county Department of Job and Family Services (JFS).