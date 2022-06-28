MANSFIELD -- The Community Action for Capable Youth Inc. Board of Trustees has hired Brandy Marquette as the Executive Director, effective lune 25.
Marquette has been with the CACY organization since 2013 as a Prevention Educator. She maintains an Ohio Certified Prevention Specialist (OCPS) credential through the Ohio Chemical Dependency Professionals Board and is currently in a fellowship program through the State of Ohio to obtain her Ohio Certified Prevention Consultant (OCPC) certification.
Away from CACY, Marquette is also a coach at her alma mater Ashland University. The CACY Board selected Marquette based on her exceptional prevention work, professionalism, and dedication to the organization.
"Brandy will bring experience and enthusiasm to the position and we are excited to see how she will grow CACY and continue to deliver quality services we've come to know and expect," said CACY Board President, Tammy Wurthmann.
Marquette is being promoted as part of a planned organizational change.
Tracee Anderson, Executive Director since 2011, has transitioned into the role of Fiscal and Human Resource Administrator within the organization.
Anderson has achieved extraordinary organizational, fiscal, and programmatic growth throughout the past eleven years. The CACY Board of Trustees extends their appreciation to her years of tireless dedication to CACY's mission and staff.
Based in the Longview Building, 1495 West Longview Avenue, Suite 104 in Mansfield, CACY was founded in 1978 by a group of local parents who were concerned about the use of alcohol and drugs by Richland County youth. Over the past four decades, CACY has grown to be a leader in local prevention initiatives and services which serve individuals throughout the human lifespan.
It is one of the oldest surviving grassroots prevention coalitions recognized by the state of Ohio and federal government whose goal is to reduce and prevent youth substance use, violence, problem gambling, and suicide and the negative consequences of such.
