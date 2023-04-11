BUTLER -- A subject was arrested and firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized after an incident that began in the village on Tuesday morning, according to Butler Police Chief Eric Winbigler.
Winbigler stated that at approximately 6 a.m., the Butler Police Department was dispatched to the area of 132 Cleveland St. in reference to a subject walking the sidewalk with a long gun and pointing it at vehicles traveling through the area.
"When police arrived, the suspect was located, and he retreated into a residence," Winbigler stated in a press release. "Responding Butler and Bellville officers were then met with gunfire."
Additional units were then deployed from Richland County Sheriff's Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Winbigler reported.
After some time, the suspect emerged from the residence and was subsequently arrested. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and issued on the residence.
"In compliance with the search warrant multiple firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia was seized," Winbigler said. "As the investigation continued, and with an abundance of caution, the Ashland County Bomb Squad was summoned to the scene to retrieve several items of question.
"I want to thank all the responding officers for there assistance, and professionalism throughout this event. I also want to insure the public that their safety is of our primary concern and we appreciate the understanding as we navigated a delicate situation."
No further details were available at the time of publication.