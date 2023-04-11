Handcuffs II

BUTLER -- A subject was arrested and firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized after an incident that began in the village on Tuesday morning, according to Butler Police Chief Eric Winbigler.

Winbigler stated that at approximately 6 a.m., the Butler Police Department was dispatched to the area of 132 Cleveland St. in reference to a subject walking the sidewalk with a long gun and pointing it at vehicles traveling through the area.

