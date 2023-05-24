featured Butler man, 57, killed during one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning Special to Richland Source May 24, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONROE TOWNSHIP -- A Butler man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Kevin A. Hootman, 57, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed on Ohio 603 near Gladden Road, according to the patrol. The accident was reported to the post at 12:57 a.m.A preliminary investigation indicated a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was being driven by Kevin A. Hootman Jr., 32, of Mansfield, northbound on Ohio 603.The vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting the passenger, according to troopers. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.The driver was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol, which said the crash remains under investigation.Agencies who assisted on scene include the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Monroe Township Fire and EMS and Richland County Coroner's Office, according to troopers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Transportation Roads And Traffic Law Trending Not without a fight: 170-foot water tower that once supplied GM taken down in Ontario Mansfield Planning Commission sending West Park Shopping Center owners 'final warning' Shelby native starts excavation & land leveling business Lester Land Solutions The View from Ashland Hill 1900 Lexington sister trio Sorelle finishes 4th on season 23 of The Voice Madison salutes Class of 2023 valedictorians, salutatorians & graduates Design work approved for Lexington-Springmill corridor improvements, including roundabout ODOT: Weekly construction report in Richland County Walden 'Butch' Jefferson's Ave: 'This is where I want to be' 1st Ontario Kids Festival set for June 3 at Marshall Park Loading…Loading… Obituaries Muriel Babcock Monroe G. Lewis Kelli Carter Richard Ray Long Neil David Lucius See More