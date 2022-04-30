featured Bucyrus man killed in Crawford County motorcycle crash on Friday Special to Crawford Source Apr 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW WASHINGTON -- A 38-year-old Bucyrus man was killed late Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash involving his motorcycle, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.The accident occurred at 5:59 p.m. on the south side of Ohio 103, east of New Washington in Cranberry Township, according to the patrol.Alex J. Lawrence was eastbound on Ohio 103, operating a 1986 Honda motorcycle, when it traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a utility pole, according to troopers.Lawrence was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene by an investigator from the Crawford County Coroner's Office, troopers said.The patrol was assisted on scene by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, New Washington Police Department, New Washington Fire & EMS and Life First EMS.Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Crawford County Police Alex J. Lawrence Trooper Patrol Motorcycle Washington Trending UPDATE: Mansfield girl, 16, dies from Stewart Avenue shooting Juvenile girl wounded as Mansfield police hear shot on way to 'suspicious' call DeWine in Mansfield Tuesday to announce $4 million demo/remediation for Westinghouse Prep work for $1.5 million roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to begin Monday Ontario announces 2022 Prom Court Gorman-Rupp announces agreement to acquire Fill-Rite for $525 million Loudonville motorcycle rider killed in Knox County crash McGowan Courage Award: Lexington High School's Grace Sarbach Fast Track: Ontario grad climbing NASCAR ladder Sex offender among this week's list of Most Wanted fugitives Obituaries Richard Paul Clinage Antonio Sorrenti Ethel Louise (Anderson) Downs David Lawhorn Katharina Engel See More