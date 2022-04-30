Ohio State Highway Patrol logo

NEW WASHINGTON -- A 38-year-old Bucyrus man was killed late Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash involving his motorcycle, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 5:59 p.m. on the south side of Ohio 103, east of New Washington  in Cranberry Township, according to the patrol.

Alex J. Lawrence was eastbound on Ohio 103, operating a 1986 Honda motorcycle, when it traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a utility pole, according to troopers.

Lawrence was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene by an investigator from the Crawford County Coroner's Office, troopers said.

The patrol was assisted on scene by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, New Washington Police Department, New Washington Fire & EMS and Life First EMS.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

