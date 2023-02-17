COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the recipients of their 2022 Leadership Awards on Friday.
The ceremony recognizes dozens of state and district award winners for their valuable contributions to our state and communities.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year – Trooper Dana R. Skinner
Trooper Dana R. Skinner, Toledo Post, earned top honors as the 2022 State Trooper of the Year. She was selected from nine District Troopers of the Year across the state.
Trooper Skinner is a leader among her peers at the Toledo Post in all aspects, including seatbelt compliance and removing impaired drivers as well in other ways that cannot be measured. She has dedicated her career to creating positive relationships and encounters with those whom she interacts with throughout her daily operations. As a leader in functional activity at the Toledo Post, she uses those contacts with the public to do her part to educate the motoring public to exercise safe driving practices. She does not simply issue a citation or a warning and move on with her day, instead, she engages in conversation with the motorist to ensure they understand the violation while providing education.
During the 2022 calendar year, Trooper Skinner initiated or responded to 1,440 calls for service. She is one of the leaders in seatbelt enforcement at the Toledo Post, issuing 211 seatbelt citations and seven child safety seat citations, potentially saving lives of those who travel on Ohio roadways by reinforcing the importance of wearing a safety belt. Her enthusiasm for traffic safety is contagious to those whom she works with. In addition to being an advocate for traffic safety, she plays an active part in removing impaired drivers and drugs from our roadways before they affect the community. Trooper Skinner is the true definition of a team player, and she emulates that quality each day she works.
Trooper Skinner joined the Patrol in October 2001 as a member of the 138th Academy Class. She earned her commission in April of the following year and was assigned to the Piqua Post. As a trooper, she also served at the Patrol’s Training Academy.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher of the Year – Dispatcher William L. Courtright
Dispatcher William L. Courtright, New Philadelphia Post, earned statewide honors as the 2022 Dispatcher of the Year. He was selected from 10 District Dispatcher of the Year recipients across the state. His calm demeanor, positive attitude and commitment to service distinguished him from the other nominees.
Our communications professionals are vital to the operations of the Patrol and are often the first point of contact for the public when the need arises. Dispatcher Courtright has demonstrated enthusiasm, dedication and awareness through his performance in his day-to-day work activities as he works with the public and his peers.
Dispatcher Courtright keeps the mood light and creates a fun-loving and enjoyable place to work. His technical knowledge, abilities and work attitude, combined with his personal attributes, demonstrate an accomplished ethical individual who is dedicated to not only the Division, but to public service.
Dispatcher Courtright joined the Patrol in February 2012, and was assigned to the Cambridge District Headquarters. In 2015, he earned the Gold Star Award. He was selected as Post Dispatcher of the Year seven times and District Dispatcher of the Year four times.
Blue Max Award (Patrol’s top auto larceny enforcer) – Trooper Matthew D. Boyer
Trooper Matthew D. Boyer, Cleveland District Criminal Patrol Unit, earned the Blue Max Award for recovering the most stolen vehicles of any trooper in 2022. Throughout the year, he recovered 23 stolen vehicles valued at $420,500, which resulted in the apprehension of 27 suspects.
Trooper Boyer joined the Patrol in March 2015 as a member of the 158th Academy Class. He earned his commission in September of that year and was assigned to the Lisbon Post. In 2021, he earned the Superintendent’s Award of Excellence. He has earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement six times and the Criminal Patrol Award eight times. He also earned the Blue Max Award twice. As a trooper, he also served at the Canfield, Canton and Akron posts, and the Warren District Criminal Patrol Unit.
Trooper Boyer earned an associate degree in criminal justice from the University of Akron in 2014.
Colonel Paul A. Pride State Criminal Patrol Award – Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman
Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman, Bowling Green Post, earned the Colonel Paul A. Pride State Criminal Patrol Award for conducting the most felony case investigations with 90, which led to 105 felony arrests in 2022. The majority of his cases were drug related. Throughout 2022, his criminal seizures included 10 grams of cocaine, 67 grams of fentanyl, 140 opiate pills, 39,716 grams of marijuana, 12 bottles of promethazine syrup and nine firearms.
Trooper Huffman joined the Patrol in October 2016 as a member of the 161st Academy Class. He earned his commission in March of the following year and has been assigned to the Bowling Green Post throughout his career. He was selected as Post Trooper of the Year twice. He earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement twice. He also earned the Criminal Patrol Award five times.
Trooper Huffman earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bowling Green State University in 2014.
Robert M. Chiaramonte Humanitarian Award – Trooper Donte’ M. Hanns
Trooper Donte’ M. Hanns, Fremont Post, was honored with the Robert M. Chiaramonte Humanitarian Award, which recognizes officers dedicated to humanitarian causes on the highway and in their communities.
Trooper Hanns embodies the term exemplary. He maintains his volunteer schedule while leading the Fremont Post’s efforts on night shift. He consistently leads the post in enforcement for both OVI and Criminal Patrol.
Trooper Hanns participates in nine community projects; Fremont Public School Mentorship Program, Caring for the Caregiver Expo, Connecting Kids to Meals, adopt a school program, school supplies collection program, Toledo Walk for Lupus, Rebekah’s Haven Clothing Drive, Fremont Special Olympics Torch Run and a roadway clean-up program. Of these, he is most dedicated to the mentorship program, which pairs students with mentors from sixth grade until they graduate. He enjoys the time he spends and sharing things with his student. He also enjoys helping his student overcome obstacles at school and at home.
Trooper Hanns joined the Patrol in October 2016 as a member of the 161st Academy Class. He earned his commission in March of the following year and has been assigned to the Fremont Post throughout his career. In 2022, he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year.
Trooper Hanns earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Toledo in 2019.
Colonel Thomas W. Rice Leadership Award – Sergeant Brittany N. Noah
Sergeant Brittany N. Noah, Office of Training, Recruitment and Diversity, was honored with the Colonel Thomas W. Rice Leadership Award, which is presented to one sworn supervisory officer for outstanding leadership. The award is sponsored by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirees’ Association and is in honor of former Patrol Superintendent Thomas W. Rice.
Sergeant Noah has led two cadet classes, and she has been the first supervisor of our new cadets encounter program. Her ability to be stern, but empathetic has contributed to some of the closest-knit classes to graduate from the Patrol’s Academy. She meets with each cadet trainee at least one time throughout phases 2 and 3 of training. This time is utilized to get to know the cadet and find out what is happening in their lives outside the Academy.
Sergeant Noah leads her troopers the same way she leads the cadets, stern, but empathetic. These qualities have led her to be trusted and followed as a supervisor. When someone has an idea, she listens and incorporates their input. This empowerment of her troopers allows for the best training environment. She sets goals for her troopers, encouraging them to meet and exceed their goals.
Sergeant Noah began her Patrol career in November 2012 as a member of the 154th Academy Class. She earned her commission in April of the following year and was assigned to the Wilmington Post. In 2017, she was selected as Post, District and State Trooper of the Year. In 2018, she earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement and the Criminal Patrol Award. As a trooper, she also served at the Patrol’s Training Academy.
Sergeant Noah earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Wilmington College in 2011, and a Master of Arts degree in applied behavioral science from Wright State University in 2012.
Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector of the Year – Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector Steven R. Morgan
Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector (MCEI) Steven R. Morgan, Columbus District Commercial Enforcement Unit, was selected as Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector of the Year. A motor carrier enforcement inspector’s primary function is to ensure the safe operation of commercial motor vehicles within the state of Ohio. This goal is achieved through education and enforcement of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and PUCO Safety Rules.
MCEI Morgan joined the Patrol in February 2003 as a maintenance repair worker 2 assigned to the Circleville Post. In 2011, he was promoted to a security officer 1 and transferred to the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2014, he was promoted to a motor vehicle inspector and transferred to the Columbus District Commercial Enforcement Unit. In 2015, he was promoted to a motor carrier enforcement inspector and remained at the Columbus District Commercial Enforcement Unit
Electronic Technician of the Year – Electronic Technician 3 James D. Jones
Electronic Technician 3 James D. Jones, Bucyrus District Radio Shop, was selected as Electronic Technician of the Year. An electronic technician 3, he supervises the radio shop, while supporting the Division by testing, maintaining, aligning and programming many types of communications and electronic equipment. Such equipment consists of radios, radars, lasers, facility video security systems and all electronic-related equipment within a facility or vehicle.
Electronic Technician 3 Jones began his state career with the Ohio Air National Guard in January 1991. He joined the Patrol in April 2006 as an electronic technician 1 assigned to Central Install. In 2009, he was promoted to an electronic technician 2 and transferred to the Findlay District Radio Shop. As an electronic technician 2, he also served at the Bucyrus District Radio Shop. He was selected as Bucyrus District Electronic Technician of the Year twice.
Ohio Trooper Recognition Award – Trooper Bryan L. Butler
Trooper Bryan L. Butler, Bucyrus District Criminal Investigations Unit, earned the Ohio Trooper Recognition Award. He was selected from 10 recipients across the state. The award recognizes excellence among troopers who are assigned to specialty positions.
Trooper Butler joined the Patrol in February 1997 as a member of the 128th Academy Class. He earned his commission in July of that year and was assigned to the Xenia Post. In 1999, he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year. As a trooper, he also served at the Wilmington and Mansfield posts.
Trooper Butler earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in criminal justice from Sinclair Community College in 1995. He earned a master criminal investigator certificate in criminal investigator from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) in 2016. In 2018, he earned a crime scene certification from the International Association for Identification.
Employee Recognition Award – Security Officer 1 Todd E. Osborn
Security Officer 1 Todd E. Osborn, Office of Training, Recruitment, and Diversity, received the Employee Recognition Award which is presented annually to recognize excellence by a professional employee.
Security Officer 1 Osborn joined the Patrol in May 1993 as a security officer 1 and was assigned to the Patrol’s Training Academy. As a security officer 1, he also served in the Office of Personnel.
Ohio Investigative Unit Agent of the Year – Enforcement Agent Woodser Rouse
Enforcement Agent Woodser Rouse, Athens District Office, was selected as State Agent of the Year out of six district agents across the state.
Enforcement Agent Rouse joined the Ohio Investigative Unit in August 2018, and has been assigned to the Athens District Office throughout his career. In 2021, he was selected as District Agent of the Year.
Police Officer of the Year – Police Officer 2 Balla Mbengue
Police Officer 2 Balla Mbengue, Capitol Operations, was selected as Police Officer of the Year. Police Officer Mbengue joined the Patrol in February 2017 as a security officer 1 assigned to the Training Academy. In 2018, he was promoted to a police officer 2 and transferred to Capitol Operations.
Family Member Recognition Award – Anne Niemeyer, Columbus District
Anne Niemeyer, of the Columbus District, was selected as the Ohio State Highway Patrol Family Recognition of the Year Award winner. Mrs. Niemeyer started the non-profit, Let’s Back the Blue, an organization to encourage support, respect and appreciation for law enforcement while fostering and strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve together.
The non-profit organization has blossomed to now house a board of eight members, which Mrs. Niemeyer now serves as the Executive Director. Let’s Back the Blue carries out fundraisers to raise community support and appreciation for numerous law enforcement agencies. Some examples of what the non-profit does are blood drives, 5K run/walk races and other events to humanize the person behind the badge.
Distinguished Retiree Award – Retired Dispatcher Heather Duncan, Jackson District
Retired Dispatcher Heather Duncan, of the Jackson District, was selected as Distinguished Retiree of the Year. Retired Dispatcher Duncan founded a non-profit named Christmas Smiles in conjunction with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. This program is dedicated to helping families with working guardians struggling to provide Christmas gifts for the children and dinner for the families. She has been instrumental in the local organization called Be Hear to be Heard.
This is a new support program for Ross and surrounding counties for the people that suffer from hearing loss. She brings resources to those affected regardless of age. She also makes and donates seatbelt covers which alerts law enforcement and first responders of health conditions the driver and/or passenger may have. The covers list the driver’s major medical conditions on the front and emergency communication information on the back to help first responders and hospital staff with their treatment plan.
Partners for Safety Award – Deanna Brant and Brian Plow
The Partners for Safety initiative successfully blends statewide corporate partnerships with innovative initiatives at the local level. Partners for Safety involves a commitment of operational, public outreach and relations, and educational activities involving the Patrol and community residents. A lasting goal of the Partners for Safety effort is to promote a safer highway environment, reduce traffic crashes, achieve voluntary compliance with motor vehicle traffic laws, positively impact highway crime at the local level and support other Patrol initiatives.
Executive Director Deanna Brant, Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, was selected as a recipient of the Patrol’s Partners for Safety award due to her expertise and thoughtfulness to help create and teach more than 800 employees Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) familiarization training. She also assisted countless Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with finding mental health resources, trained Members Assistance Team personnel in the 40-hour CIT certification course and helped find resources for Patrol employees who have needed mental health assistance.
Separately, Associate Director Brian Plow, School of Media Arts and Studies, Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication, was also selected for the Patrol’s Partners for Safety Award. He produced a series of training videos, so employees of the Ohio State Highway Patrol could learn from the stories and experiences of others who have been through trauma. His work resulted in numerous employees seeking help or evaluating their signs or symptoms of being exposed to stress and trauma. The videos helped reduce the stigma surrounding mental health conditions suffered by first responders.
Auxiliary Awards
The following awards are for the Patrol’s Auxiliary members, an all-volunteer force that provides assistance to troopers.
William J. Duffy Award of Excellence – Auxiliary Sergeant Eric Heller
The William J. Duffy Award of Excellence requires a minimum of 300 volunteer hours per year over three consecutive years.
Auxiliary Sergeant Eric Heller joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol Auxiliary in August 2016, and has been assigned to the Cambridge Post throughout his career. In 2021, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and remained at the Cambridge Post.
Auxiliary Sergeant Heller volunteered 1,400 hours during the last three years riding on patrol on regular and holiday road patrols with troopers, responding to emergency callouts, assisting with Auxiliary trainings, and other Auxiliary assignments. In the initial months of the pandemic, he helped set up and staff food distribution efforts in his district.
State Auxiliary Officer of the Year – Auxiliary Officer Casey R. Williams
Auxiliary Officer Casey R. Williams joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol Auxiliary in October 2021, and has been assigned to the Piqua Post throughout his career.
In 2022, Auxiliary Officer Williams volunteered 540 hours of his time riding on patrol with troopers, responding to emergency callouts, and assisting with Auxiliary trainings.
Findlay District – Trooper Dana R. Skinner, Toledo Post; Dispatcher Ashlee L. Tyree, Findlay Post; Trooper Timothy S. Tillman, Findlay District Commercial Enforcement Unit; Lisa M. Clouse (Administrative Professional 4), Findlay District Headquarters.
Bucyrus District – Trooper Jesse T. Hoffer, Mansfield Post; Dispatcher Michael W. Adams, Mansfield Post; Trooper Bryan L. Butler, Bucyrus District Criminal Investigations Unit; Brandy N. Rohrbacher (Administrative Professional 1), Fremont Post.
Cleveland District – Trooper Samuel D. Maddox, Ashland Post; Dispatcher Chelsea L. Raugh, Medina Post; Trooper Darrell M. Dowler, Cleveland District Criminal Patrol Unit; Michael J. Swartz (Infrastructure Specialist 2), Cleveland District Headquarters.
Warren District – Trooper Leonard Karpinski, Hiram Post; Dispatcher Kayla A. DeWitt, Ravenna Post; Trooper Michael D. Royko, Warren District Criminal Investigations Unit; Valerie J. Maffitt (Administrative Professional 1), Warren District Criminal Investigations Unit.
Piqua District – Trooper Ke’Von M. Huguely, Springfield Post; Dispatcher Monica Huffman, Dayton Post; Trooper Mark A. Murray, Licensing and Commercial Standards Unit; Krista L. Storer (Administrative Professional 1), Piqua Post.
Columbus District – Trooper Jonathan M. Drake, Lancaster Post; Dispatcher Morgan M. Robinson, Delaware Post; Trooper Michael D. Rucker, Columbus District Criminal Patrol Unit; Lindi M. Miller (Administrative Professional 4), Columbus District Headquarters.
Cambridge District – Trooper Connor S. Nagel, Cambridge Post; Dispatcher William L. Courtright, New Philadelphia Post; Trooper Shawn F. Milburn, Cambridge District Criminal Patrol Unit; Misti D. Dempsey (Administrative Professional 1), Cambridge District Headquarters
Wilmington District – Trooper Gideon K. Bayuo, Lebanon Post; Dispatcher Mary C. Blust, Lebanon Post; Trooper Kyle J. Klontz, Wilmington District Criminal Investigation Unit; Andrea R. Flores (Administrative Professional 1), Wilmington Post.
Jackson District – Trooper Christopher M. Newman, Portsmouth Post; Dispatcher Melissa A. Pearce, Jackson Post; Trooper Nathan E. Lawson, Jackson District Commercial Enforcement Unit; Connie E. Myers (Administrative Professional 1), Jackson Post.
GHQ – Dispatcher Elizabeth C.A. Bogue, Columbus Communications Center; Trooper Frank C. Applegate, Office of Criminal Investigations; Christopher C. Herbst (Administrative Professional 1), Licensing and Commercial Standards Unit; Sharon K. Blackford (Human Capital Management Analyst), Staffing Services; Brittany N. West (Customer Service Assistant 2), Accreditation and Records; Randall K. Bogue (Infrastructure Specialist 3), Computer Operations; Todd E. Osborn (Security Officer 1), Training Academy.
Ohio Investigative Unit: Agent Joe C. Chamberlain, Akron District; Agent Woodser Rouse, Athens District; Agent Andrew E. Penvose, Cincinnati District; Agent Deven J. Hall, Cleveland District; Agent Charletta T. Alston, Columbus District; Agent Haley S. Wade, Toledo District.
Robert Chiaramonte Humanitarian Award recipients: Trooper Donte’ M. Hanns, Bucyrus District; Sergeant Cristian Perrin, Cleveland District; Trooper Tyler F. Deal, Piqua District; Sergeant Brian W. Hawkins, Cambridge District; Sergeant Jeremy J. Grillott, Wilmington District; Sergeant Mark A. McFann, Jackson District.
District and GHQ Rice Leadership recipients: Sergeant Matthew N. Geer, Findlay District; Sergeant Brandon D. Spalding, Bucyrus District; Sergeant Erica J. Gockstetter, Cleveland District; Sergeant Erik A. Golias, Warren District; Sergeant Christopher Colbert, Piqua District; Sergeant Jermaine D. Thaxton, Columbus District; Sergeant Todd L. Henry, Cambridge District; Sergeant Joshua L. Patrick, Wilmington District; Sergeant Danny M. Calhoun, Jackson District; Sergeant Brittany N. Noah, General Headquarters.
District and GHQ Electronic Technician of the Year recipients: ET3 Kraig A. Kent, Findlay District; ET3 James D. Jones, Bucyrus District; ET2 Douglas A. Carnegie, Cleveland District; ET2 Brian W. Oldham, Piqua District; ET2 Chad M. Morrison, Columbus District; ET2 James K. Howell, Cambridge District; ET2 Brian E. Shepherd, Wilmington District; ET3 Steven D. Miller, Jackson District; ET2 Kyle B. Haning, General Headquarters.
District Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector of the Year recipients: Trooper Timothy S. Tillman, Findlay District; Trooper Matthew D. Stoffer, Bucyrus District; MCEI Drew J. Bauer, Cleveland District; Trooper Jeffrey A. Lauper, Warren District; MCEI Stephen B. Garrett, Piqua District; MCEI Steven R. Morgan, Columbus District; Trooper Timothy L. Scott, Cambridge District; Trooper Jeremy B. Priest, Wilmington District; MCEI Adam E. Quinn, Jackson District.
District Patrol Family Recognition recipients: Rebecca VonSacken, Findlay District; Erin Smith, Bucyrus District; Barry Rawson, Cleveland District; Tricia B. Cramer, Piqua District; Anne Niemeyer, Columbus District; Melissa Brannan, Cambridge District; Chris Kirk, Wilmington District; Bridgette Malone, Jackson District.
District Distinguished Retiree recipients: Retired Lieutenant Jonathon A. Gray, Findlay District; Retired Lieutenant Gary D. Smith, Bucyrus District; Retired Lieutenant Stephanie A. Norman, Cleveland District; Retired Trooper James R. Bennett, Piqua District; Retired Captain Robert Markowski, Columbus District; Retired Trooper Charlie McLeish, Cambridge District; Retired Dispatcher Heather Duncan, Jackson District.