Road closed
Buy Now

Bowman Street between Third and Fourth streets remained closed Tuesday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

SHELBY -- Richland County Engineer Adam Gove has announced the closure of a road in Shelby for a bridge replacement project.

Smiley Avenue, between North Gamble Street and Broadway Street in the City of Shelby, will be closed starting Monday, April 17. This road will remain closed for 90 days, weather permitting.

Tags