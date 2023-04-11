Bridge replacement will close Shelby road for 90 days From the Richland County Engineer's Office Apr 11, 2023 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bowman Street between Third and Fourth streets remained closed Tuesday morning. By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHELBY -- Richland County Engineer Adam Gove has announced the closure of a road in Shelby for a bridge replacement project.Smiley Avenue, between North Gamble Street and Broadway Street in the City of Shelby, will be closed starting Monday, April 17. This road will remain closed for 90 days, weather permitting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Trending Lake Erie continues historic run of excellent fishing Open Source: What do the Goettl Brothers businesses do? Bellville couple with Shelby roots celebrates 70th wedding anniversary this month Open Source: What is the project that has closed East Third Street in Mansfield? Shelby Core Community Church opens new facility in former Dowds Elementary School Former Mansfield safety service director opens Lexington driving school Madison High School announces students with academic honors Dulce Amor expands product selection with opening of Davalos Mercado Pioneers, Inventors, Builders: Snyder family program set for May 6 in Loudonville Michael Thomas Hampton Obituaries Betty Metzger Frances Haverfield Linda M. Horning Michael Thomas Hampton Rose Gibson See More