Hollars retiring (copy)

Bernie and Sharon Hollar owned Stoodt's Market in Bellville for 26 years. (File photo)

BELLVILLE — Bernard "Bernie" Hollar wasn't the type of person to seek the limelight. But he was more than happy to help out behind the scenes.

A community man, Hollar made his mark on the village he loved in more ways than one.

Pat Hayes, Bernie Hollar and Georjean Stoodt (copy)
Buy Now

Pat Hayes, Bernie Hollar and Georjean Stoodt stand in front of Stoodt's Market in Bellville a few months ahead of its reopening in 2020.
Stoodt's Sign Bernie Hollar

A sign thanking Bernard "Bernie" Hollar outside Stoodt's Market on Tuesday.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com