BELLVILLE — Bernard "Bernie" Hollar wasn't the type of person to seek the limelight. But he was more than happy to help out behind the scenes.
A community man, Hollar made his mark on the village he loved in more ways than one.
He was the manager and later the owner of a local grocery store, which he operated with his wife, Sharon. He was a volunteer for more than half a century with the Bellville Jefferson Township Fire Department.
He sat on Bellville Village Council for 10 years and helped found the Bellville-Jefferson Township Historical Society. He was an active supporter of Clear Fork athletics.
Hollar, 78, died Monday at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, their daughter, Shelly, brother Ken Hollar and sisters Irene Ammon, Janice Jarvis and Betty Weekley, along with extended family members.
Bellville Mayor Teri Brenkus called Hollar's passing a huge loss for the Valley and the Village of Bellville.
"His dedication to our community was immeasurable," she said.
Pat Hayes, who worked with Hollar for more than 40 years at Stoodt's Market, said Hollar had a heart as big as Bellville.
“Bernie was a modest, quiet guy," Hayes said. “It was an honor and pleasure to work for him.”
Hollar started working at Stoodt's Market in the summer of 1961, when the Stoodt family hired him as the first carry out boy. He advanced to produce manager before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966.
Hollar was serving in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive in January 1968.
After being honorably discharged in 1968, Hollar returned to Bellville and become the meat manager of the "new" Stoodt's market, which had moved to its current location at 184 Main St.
After becoming manager, Hollar and his wife purchased the store in 1989.
"He knew the business," Sharon said. "He just had a way with people.
"He knew how to do everything in that store. He knew to how to cut meat, how to do produce, how to run the cash register, he knew how the computer worked. The only thing he never learned to do was make donuts."
As the store owner, Hollar was often asked for donations. Staff said he never turned down the chance to help someone in need.
The Hollars ran Stoodt's for 26 years before retiring. The store briefly closed a few years later, but Bernie stepped up to offer his support and expertise when it reopened in 2020 under the founder's granddaughter Georjean Stoodt.
"He has been tremendously helpful with his wisdom and his love for the community and his people," said Stoodt, the current owner of Stoodt's Fresh Market.
“If it wasn’t for his love for the community and the people here, along with his experience and his knowledge, we wouldn’t be where we are right now."
Hollar's spirit of generosity and service spilled over into other aspects of his life, including a 54-year tenure as a volunteer with the Bellville Jefferson Township Fire Department.
He served as an assistant chief for 29 years and secretary treasurer for 20 years.
He spent many years as a training officer, alongside longtime friend and firefighter Jim Strickling and Hollar's brother Kenny.
"We trained a lot of people in Richland County. Some of the people we trained went on to be officers and even chiefs on other departments," Strickling said.
Mark Gatton, a Jefferson Township trustee, called Hollar a humble and hardworking man who answered the call whenever he was able.
"He'd make those calls in the middle of the night. It did not matter to Bernie," Gatton said. "If he was needed, he showed up."
During his time with the department, Hollar helped deliver two babies, including one of his nephews. He delivered groceries and medicine to people's homes on a snowmobile during an intense blizzard. He helped evacuate residents during floods.
Hollar's willingness to help went far beyond the strenuous and often dangerous tasks of being a firefighter. His care for the people around him was often demonstrated in the seemingly little things, like painting fire escapes downtown, helping with parades and ensuring the vending machine at the fire department was always full.
For many years, he helped man the department's boot drive fundraiser at Prairie Peddler. He consistently volunteered for squad duty on Friday nights, stationing himself on the sidelines during Clear Fork football games.
Strickling said he and Hollar once managed to extricate a farmer's cows from a pit of liquid manure. Another time, they received a call from a resident who had bats stuck in their home.
"Bernie was going around with a broom, trying to get these bats out," Strickling recalled. He stayed, broom in hand, until they were all gone.
Chief Zach Carlin described Hollar as a kind-hearted person.
"Bernie dedicated this life to his community, whether it be at the fire department, the grocery store or school athletic events," he said. "Above all, Bernie Hollar was a good friend."
Hollar spent decades volunteering with Bellville Safety Town.
"Little kids loved him. Little kids would go to him before they would go to me," Sharon said. "We have several pictures of him helping kids put on gear, helping them squirt a hose."
Gatton said the Valley's debt to Hollar is one that could never be repaid.
"If we gave Bernie a dollar an hour, the township couldn't afford him for what he gave to the township and the community."
