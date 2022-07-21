MANSFIELD — The Richland County Domestic Relations Court wants to help parents who are behind on their child support payments.
The court, in an event arranged by Chief Magistrate Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner, will offer a "Bench Warrant Amnesty Day and Job Fair" on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be on L1 at the Richland County Courthouse, 50 Park Ave. East. No pre-registration is required.
Pscholka-Gartner said parents with a bench warrant simply need to attend the event to have that warrant recalled. She said it will be an "arrest-free zone."
"During the pandemic, many parents fell behind on their child support payments and missed court hearings, resulting in the issuance of a bench warrant," she said.
The magistrate said people losing jobs for COVID-linked reasons "often were unable to make their child support payments after their unemployment benefits ran out, and they subsequently missed review hearings."
She said the court also noticed an increase in failures to appear when child support hearings were conducted remotely via Zoom.
"This is an opportunity for those individuals to appear before the Court without the possibility of arrest and jail time so they can get back on track," the magistrate said.
The job fair is open to anyone in the community and individuals do not need to have an active child support case to participate, Pscholka-Gartner said.
Representatives from area employers and staffing agencies will attend to assist people in finding work.
Pscholka-Gartner said the goal of the event is to remove bench warrants, which may prevent people from seeking work and to also help those who need jobs so they can start paying their required child support.
Parents who appear for the event may also have their driver’s license reinstated if they have a child support suspension issued by the Richland County Child Support Enforcement Agency.
A representative from the child support agency will be present to answer questions parents may have about their child support orders.
Pscholka-Gartner said attending the event is just the first step for parents who owe child support. She said it offers a chance to parents serious about addressing their child support issues.
“We want those parents to keep showing up to court and paying their child support obligation. At the end of the day, this is about making sure Richland County children are financially supported," she said.
If a parent is unemployed, he or she will be required to attend the Job Fair, and will be ordered to complete a specific number of job applications, the magistrate said.
The magistrate said the event will remain an "arrest-free zone" even if parents refuse to participate in the job fair.
"However, their failure to comply with that order will be considered as a basis for imposing possible sanctions at subsequent review hearings," Pscholka-Gartner said.
Parents will also be required to make a payment toward their child support obligation within 30 days. Finally, they will be required to attend scheduled review and sentencing hearings where the Court can monitor their child support payments and their efforts to find and maintain a job.
The magistrate said Thursday the court has 11 confirmed staffing agencies/local employers signed up to participate in the job fair and are awaiting confirmation from several others.
"This is the first time the court has held an event like this," Pscholka-Gartner said. "We are hoping it's a success and is something we can implement on an annual or bi-annual basis to help with warrant reductions and improve compliance with child-support orders."