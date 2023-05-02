Bearcat

Four local law enforcement agencies are seeking to partner to purchase a new Lenco BearCat G3, which would replace a 2008 model. (Lenco photo)

MANSFIELD -- Four local law enforcement agencies plan to combine efforts to purchase a new $392,539 armored rescue vehicle that will primarily be used by the Allied Special Operations Response Team.

Richland County commissioners discussed the proposal Tuesday with leaders of the county sheriff's office, Mansfield Police Department, Ontario Police Department and Shelby Police Department.

Law enforcement officers from Richland County, Mansfield, Ontario and Shelby meet with county commissioners on Tuesday morning.
Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch talks to county commissioners on Tuesday.
Richland County commissioners meet with local law enforcement leaders on Tuesday.
Ontario police Chief Tommy Hill talks to county commissioners on Tuesday.
Shelby police Chief Lance Combs listens during a county commissioner meeting Tuesday.

