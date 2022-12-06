MANSFIELD -- It appears Sammy Hagar was correct with his 1984 hit song, at least as far as portions of two roads in Richland County are concerned.
You can't drive 55.
Or you soon won't be allowed to on sections of Washington South Road and Bunker Hill North Road.
The speed limit on arts of those two roads will be reduced to 45 miles per hour at the request of Richland County Engineer Adam Gove, which was approved by county commissioners on Thursday.
Washington South Road will be slowed between Pleasant Valley Road and Possum Run Road, according to Gove. Bunker Hill North will be reduced between Ohio 97 and Ohio 95.
Speed limits on both sections will remain 55 miles an hour until the change is approved by the Ohio Dept. of Transportation and signs are changed, the engineer said.
Both changes came after studies examined characteristics of the roads that included factors such as curves, numbers of houses and businesses, road widths, traffic and the numbers of pedestrians/bicyclists, according to Gove.
The Bunker Hill North Road study was done after complaints from residents. In the case of Washington South Road, Gove said Washington Township trustees asked the engineer's office to study a nearby road and that Washington South was included in the effort.
He said the "85th percentile" speed was determined to be 45 miles an hour, despite the fact neither stretch of road has been the site of many accidents. Gove said there have been two reported on each during the last three years.
The 85th percentile speed is defined as, “the speed at or below which 85 percent of all vehicles are observed to travel under free-flowing conditions past a monitored point," according to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation.
Another way to consider this is the speed at which only 15 percent of traffic violate on average. Traffic engineers use the 85th percentile speed as a standard to set the speed limit at a safe speed, minimizing crashes and promoting uniform traffic flow along a corridor.
Once ODOT approves and signs are changed, Gove said his office will notify the Richland County Sheriff's Office of the change.
Commissioners asked Gove how the new speed limits would be monitored once they take effect.
"My office is not in charge of enforcement," he said. "That would be up to the sheriff and the state patrol."
Also on Tuesday, commissioners:
-- awarded a $132,312 contract to Adena Corp. of Mansfield to replace a box culvert on Lucas-Perrysville Road in Monroe Township. Adena submitted the lone bid for the project, according to Gove, whose office had estimated the work at $121,345. The engineer said the work would be done in the spring and would require a road closure.
-- approved spending $36,751.06 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for computer switching equipment needed when the Clerk of Court's office is moved to L2 in the county courthouse. When it occurs, that move will allow the creation of a fourth Common Pleas Courtroom. County administrator Andrew Keller told commissioners there is a four-to-six month "supply chain delay" in terms of receiving the equipment.
"We would like to have it on hand when the time comes to move," he said.
-- approved a request from Kara Russell, director of the county building department, to spend $29,800 for a new vehicle for her department. The new Nissan Rogue Sport SV will replace an eight-year old vehicle with 139,000 miles she said.