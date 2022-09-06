SHELBY - Join Richland Academy of the Arts at the annual Barkdull Scholarship Fundraiser.
This special fundraising event will be held at The Vault Wine Bar in Shelby on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Dinner, drinks, live music, games, and special prizes will be featured during this scholarship event. This event benefits the Richland Academy of the Arts Barkdull Music Scholarship Fund designated to support students who study music.
Richland Academy of the Arts has recognized three student recipients this year whose tuition will be covered in full because of this scholarship fund: Gianni Bonhem, Sawyer Ralph, and Eleanor Sidwell. These students were identified by their instructors on excelling in their instruments and displaying a passion and dedication to the arts.
Richland Academy of the Arts offers over $30,000 in tuition assistance and scholarships annually to students who participate in the arts in Mansfield and surrounding communities.
For more information on registering for classes or lessons, call Richland Academy at 419-522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com. “Richland Academy… where anyone can explore the artist within,” located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.