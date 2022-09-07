MANSFIELD -- It's not often Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch gives his new officers a hug, much less one that lifts them off their feet.
Then again, that new officer has never been a 5-year-old, like Allysson Nead.
Allysson, the daughter of Amber and David Nead of Shelby, was duly sworn in on Wednesday morning during a ceremony outside the Municipal Building, receiving officer badge No. 300.
It was a dream come true for Allysson, who is battling Neimann-Pick C, a rare progressive genetic disease, that was diagnosed shortly after birth. Her disease affects her neurological system and the family has seen a progression of symptoms.
"She told me she wants to help and protect people," David Nead said, pointing out he had planned to be a law enforcement officer, graduating from Pioneer Career & Technology Center in 2005.
Today he's an equipment operator for Carrousel Properties. Nead credited his wife, who has quit work to take care of the youngster. He also pointed to the child's excitement preparing for her big day.
"She was phenomenally excited. She kept saying, 'Dad, I am gonna be an officer.' I told her, 'I know, baby, you're gonna help the police protect and serve like you want to do.'
"She said, 'You can call me Officer Nead and she smiled from ear to ear," her dad said. "Shelby did a full escort down here today with lights and sirens. She is definitely excited.
"I have graduation photos of me in the Class A uniform and she always sees it," said Nead, pointing out family friends who are law enforcement officers often stop by the house.
"Officers would let her hit the buttons and she just fell in love ... would always smile ear to ear. On her preschool (papers), she wrote that she wants to be a police officer.
"Mansfield heard about it and asked if it would be OK to do a day like today," the proud dad said.
Porch was joined by members of his command s