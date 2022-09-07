Allysson Nead

Allysson Nead, 5, is sworn in on Wednesday by City of Mansfield acting Safety Service Director Dave Remy.

MANSFIELD -- It's not often Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch gives his new officers a hug, much less one that lifts them off their feet.

Then again, that new officer has never been a 5-year-old, like Allysson Nead.

Allyson Nead was sworn in as a Mansfield Police Officer Wednesday morning in front of the Mansfield Municipal Building. (photos by Daniel Melograna)

Porch hug

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch hugs Allysson Nead, 5, the newest member of the MPD.