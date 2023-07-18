MANSFIELD — Fugitives with charges ranging from escape to sexually-related offenses mark this week's individuals sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Anthony Alexander, 38, is 6-foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by U.S Marshals Service and the Ohio Department of Corrections on a charge of second-degree felony possession of drugs. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Loretta Webb, 22, is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and the Ohio Department of Corrections on the charge of fifth-degree felony escape. Authorities say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as sex offender and a failure to register as sex offender out of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Tampa, Florida areas.
Marquis Morris, 34, is 6-foot, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree felonious assault. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.