MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
Richland Co. engineer Adam Gove announced Thursday that the following crossings will be closed by Ashland Railway for repairs in the next two weeks:
• Cairns Road, between Springmill North Rd and Leppo Rd, from 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 thru 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14
• Myers Road, between Rock Road and St Rt 39, from 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 thru 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19
• Rock Road, between Myers Road and St Rt 39, from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 thru 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22
In addition, U.S. Route 30's major rehabilitation project continues. U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
NEW IMPACTS
There will be a traffic pattern change for eastbound traffic from SR 309 to SR 13. This will allow the eastbound U.S. 30/SR 39 entrance and exit ramps to open. Traffic will continue to be one lane with access to Trimble Road, SR 39, and SR 13.
Traffic east of SR 13 will remain as is.
To complete the traffic switch, the eastbound U.S. 30/Trimble Road entrance and exit ramps will be closed overnight, from 9:00 p.m. till 3:00 a.m., beginning early next week to have as minimal impacts to traffic as possible and to avoid rush hour traffic.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The westbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic westbound, from just east of 5th Avenue to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic westbound, from SR 13 to just west of SR 309.
The eastbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic eastbound, from just west of SR 309 to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic eastbound, from SR 13 to just east of 5th
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to 5th Avenue is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the Reed Road exit, turn left on Reed Road, travel north on Reed Road to the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the 5th Avenue exit ramp. Estimated completion: September 2022
The 5th Avenue entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed. The detour route will be to continue north on 5th Avenue to the U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp, travel on U.S. 30 west to the SR 13 exit, turn left on SR 13 to Longview Avenue, and take the Longview Avenue east entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound. Estimated completion: September 2022
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be separated by portable concrete barrier throughout the length of the project. Lane widths will be 11’ throughout the work zone.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023
U.S. Route 42 culvert replacement – NEW IMPACTS – U.S. 42, between Terman Road and Belmar Drive, will have single lane closures beginning Monday, September 19 for a culvert replacement. Traffic will be maintained by signalized lane closures. Estimated completion: October 2022
State Route 61 railroad repairs – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road, will close Monday, September 12 for railroad crossing repairs. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 96, east on SR 96 to SR 61, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, September 16, 2022
Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county.