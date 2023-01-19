Bomb squad

The Ashland County Sheriff's Department bomb squad responded to Purdy Construction, 200 E. Longview Ave., late Thursday afternoon for what turned out to to be old construction explosives.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Ashland County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to a Mansfield company late Thursday afternoon after employees found what turned out to be old road construction explosives.

An employee at Purdy Construction, 200 E. Longview Ave., said he found the stick-like explosives while cleaning out lockers inside the facility, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023.

The material was found inside Purdy Construction on Thursday afternoon while employees were cleaning out a storage locker. (Ashland County Sheriff's Dept. bomb squad photo)
Above are old road construction explosives found at Purdy Construction on Thursday afternoon. (Ashland County Sheriff's Dept. bomb squad photo)

