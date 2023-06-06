SHELBY — Farmers helping farmers find a return on their truck investment is how AgPack was born.
Now, 10 years later, AgPack benefits to farmers can quickly add up to over $30,000* in real operational savings. Buckeye Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT Superstore in Shelby recently renewed their eligibility in the Certified Ag Dealer Program (CAD) allowing them to continue offering AgPack to their farm customers.
Now, accessibility to AgPack for farmers in the Shelby area is being maintained.
This nationwide program will continue to be available at Buckeye Superstore which had previously completed stringent training when they become an official CAD. That training helps them better understand the specific demands ranchers, farmers and growers have of their farm vehicles.
“While trucks are a critical tool on the farm, the bottom line for farmers is also critical,” noted Mark Ferguson, Sales Director at Buckeye Superstore. “Being able to provide our customers with access to AgPack through a new or used vehicle is game changing.
"We can literally help the agriculture buyer save thousands of dollars in their daily operations through the AgPack exclusive rebates and discounts on products and services from some of agriculture’s leading brands.”
What exactly is AgPack? It is a collaboration of agricultural companies who, collectively, have organized a specialized package of discounts and rebates that agriculture cannot get anywhere else, on inputs producers have to buy anyway.
The process is simple:
Register for your AgPack ID Number at AgTruckTrader.com
Provide your AgPack ID Number when ordering or purchasing any qualifying new or used truck at any Certified Agriculture Dealershipsm
Redeem your options! Approx. 1 week after your order or purchase, an AgPack Redemption Specialist will help you redeem any of the over $30,000 in additional valuable options with AgPack Partners
“Believe it, or not, AgPack is free with the purchase or lease of a qualifying new, or pre-owned, farm truck, or SUV, from a Certified Agriculture Dealership,” noted Pat Driscoll, CEO of Certified Agriculture Dealers/AgPack. “Plus, AgPack can be stacked on top of any incentive, rebate, fleet or VIP program the local dealer can offer.
“More than anything, farmers and ranchers want…need…the most durable vehicle money can buy. We know because we’re ranchers and farmers, too. And that’s what we want.
"Our focus is to make sure our agriculture family gets an honest to goodness return on their truck investment. From a dealer that actually understands and cares about who we are, and what we need.”
Below is the line-up of the current AgPack partners, and their offers. Farmers and ranchers can cash in one or use them all, it is totally up to them. And they can take their time on any one, or all, as AgPack offers are valid for at least one full year from original date of the vehicle purchase. In select cases, the offers are valid even longer.
AgPack includes:
Exclusive rebates on Michelin & BF Goodrich® tires – from tractors to trucks to toys, potential savings worth more than $4,500
25% off MSRP on Rhino Ag™ Products plus a gift card valued between $100-200
Exclusive pricing of 5-10% under Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) direct from Dixie Chopper® on the entire line of commercial mowers
$2,000 credit towards AgroLiquid® Crop Nutrition, free agronomy consultation and annual soil test
$1,000 toward a new Reinke® Irrigation system and $500 towards parts on any existing Reinke system
25% exclusive discount on many Gallagher® Livestock scales and fencing products
A $150 gift card after the purchase of a two-year Viasat® Internet Service subscription
$500 product credit after $2,000 of combined Mystik® Lubricant products purchased & the offer also includes lifetime oil condition monitoring of the AgPack purchased vehicle, plus a choice of a Mystik-branded gift offer
15% off MSRP on any purchase of Tarter® Farm & Ranch Equipment with a minimum purchase of $3,500 before discount
A $1,500 rebate on the purchase of a Walkabout Mother Bin plus a 20% rebate on accessories like a scale, vibrator, display, low unload option, or an auger sock, plus a $500 gift card/store credit for Outback Wrap Hydraulic hose products
A 20% storewide discount from Outback Wrap for their hydraulic hose identification and management products
10% off Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Pricing for the entire line-up of PUTCO truck accessory products plus free shipping
5-10% savings on multiple Vanair® products including the all new EPEQ™ Welder140, Start•All Jump•Packs®, Pro35 Reciprocating Air Compressor Series, compressor/generator packages plus multiple other products
DTN Progressive Farmer Magazine offers a free 1-year subscription of the DTN Ag Weather Tool app at no charge, plus a choice of either 1) 3-months of My DTN, a mobile app helping make fast, effective commodity buying and selling decisions o 2): 3-months of Instant Markets (delayed) farmer version of Profit X
15% discount on the monthly fees for Ford Pro's Telematics Software Services
Earn up to $1,000 in savings off purchases of Perpetuo® Herbicide, Excalia® Fungicide, and Senstar® Insecticide by Valent
“And it's not just about working with a specialty agriculture truck dealership when buying a new truck,” added Ferguson. “It's also about making sure farmers have a truck dealership they can trust for parts and service when the truck isn't so new -- a specialty store they can rely on to help keep things running like they do their tractor, fertilizer or fencing dealer.”
Becoming a Certified Agriculture Dealership lets the 79,600 Ohio farm families know the dealership understands the uniqueness of agriculture and is committed to providing the best total truck solution to meet their needs.
To learn more about the Certified Agriculture Dealership Program and AgPack go to: www.certifiedagdealer.com/ or visit our YouTube Channel for more details.
To stay connected and learn about new AgPack program enhancements Like us on Facebook.
And when ready to purchase or lease the next farm truck or SUV, visit Buckeye Superstore at 278 Mansfield, OH 44875 or call them at 888-611-4851 to gain access to the free AgPack benefits or visit them online at: www.certifiedagdealer.com/certified-dealers/buckeye
*Based on customer using every AgPack® benefit to its maximum value.