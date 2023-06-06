Truck pulling trailer

SHELBY — Farmers helping farmers find a return on their truck investment is how AgPack was born.

Now, 10 years later, AgPack benefits to farmers can quickly add up to over $30,000* in real operational savings. Buckeye Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT Superstore in Shelby recently renewed their eligibility in the Certified Ag Dealer Program (CAD) allowing them to continue offering AgPack to their farm customers.