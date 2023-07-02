MANSFIELD — The former Trinity United Methodist Church, 1592 Grace St., Mansfield, has a new name. The church now is known as Trinity Grace Fellowship.
Trinity has changed its affiliation from United Methodist to Global Methodist.
Trinity believes that every person is made in the image of God and is welcome. Trinity wants every person to experience the freedom and joy and all-encompassing love that comes from repenting and confession our sin to God, receiving Christ Jesus as our Savior and Lord and being filled with His Holy Spirit.
"We have much to look forward to," said Cathy Boyer, a member of the Administrative Board and director of the church's children's ministry. "Trinity is the same Friendly Church in the Woods. We have the same desire to lead our friends, strangers, family and neighbors to Jesus and to help them grow in their relationship with God through authentic relationships, biblical truths and Christ-like service."
Trinity has the same mission: to be a community of faith that worships passionately, loves extravagantly and witnesses boldly. Trinity has the same vision: to be and to make disciples of Jesus Christ.
Trinity will continue to host its rummage sale, Easter egg hunt, Bible school and other activities.
Trinity has a new pastor, Larry Carnes.
Change is not new to Trinity. Trinity began its life in the home of W.W. Crider in 1906 with 35 members. Several years later, members of the Crider Memorial Church united with Mansfield's First Brethren Church, 79 Park Avenue East. In 1068, as a result of a merger, the name was changed to Trinity United Methodist Church. In 1974, the site of the church was moved to its current location in Madison Township.
John Wesley, the father and co-founder of Methodist, said: "Through we cannot think alive, may we not love alike? May we not be of one heart, though we are not of one opinion? Without all doubt, we may. Herein all the children of God may unite, not withstanding these smaller differences."
Trinity invites everyone to join on Sunday mornings for worship beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Trinity's website is http://www.trinitygracefellolwship.org. For questions, contact our secretary at secretary@trinitygracefellowship.org or call 419-589-5890 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
