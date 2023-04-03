The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot counties. The central office building is in Ontario.
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in partnership with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, will host a “Welcome to Medicare” event for Ohioans new to Medicare on Thursday, May 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario.
This is a free informative event. Area Agency on Aging staff will be available to assist with additional outreach resources.
For questions about this event or other events held within your area contact the Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) at the Area Agency on Aging at 419-525-6749 and your call will be returned. No registration is required to attend the event.
Last year, OSHIIP through its different engagement services counseled and educated nearly 600,000 people and saved Ohioans on Medicare $46 million by helping them identify suitable coverage options and financial assistance.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located in Ontario, Ohio, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.