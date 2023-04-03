Area Agency on Aging building

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot counties. The central office building is in Ontario.

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in partnership with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, will host a “Welcome to Medicare” event for Ohioans new to Medicare on Thursday, May 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario.

This is a free informative event. Area Agency on Aging staff will be available to assist with additional outreach resources.

